CADILLAC — While police still aren’t sure exactly what caused the death of a 67-year-old Cadillac man Sunday afternoon, foul play has been ruled out.
Investigating officer Sgt. Nick Bertram, with the Cadillac Police Department, said there is no indication that foul play was a factor in the man’s death.
He said the man was with his son at the time he became unresponsive; it is unclear at this time why he became unresponsive.
According to a Cadillac Police Department press release, on Monday around 4 p.m., officers and North Flight EMS were dispatched to the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on reports of a man that appeared to be unresponsive.
When officers arrived on scene, they began performing CPR on the man. After life-saving attempts were exhausted, the man was pronounced deceased and the medical examiner’s office was contacted.
The medical examiner's investigation is still ongoing and according to the press release, police won't know the cause of death until it is complete.
The man’s name has not yet been released.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.