CADILLAC — Bike trail improvements at the Cadillac Pathway are a little bit closer to being funded.
Missaukee County and the Cadillac Area Community Foundation (CACF) and the Missaukee Area Community Foundation (a geographic component of CACF) recently announced that the foundation has granted the county $9,000 "as a match toward design and construction of the Cadillac Pathway Single Track Trail Project," with $5,000 coming from CACF and $4,000 coming from the Missaukee arm of CACF.
It's the latest in a series of steps advocates have taken to improve bike trails at the Pathway. The biggest step is a funding decision from the Department of Natural Resources. That decision isn't expected until December.
"In order to proceed, the $166,900 project also relies on a requested grant from the Michigan Department of Natural Resources in the amount of $123,500," the press release from Missaukee County states. "A decision regarding the DNR grant application is not expected until December 2020."
The Pathway's parking area is on Seeley Road and the trails cross into both Wexford and Missaukee counties, though Missaukee County is acting as fiduciary for the project because Wexford County has received DNR funds more recently. The Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, however, has been the primary advocate for the project.
"Development of the Cadillac Pathway Single Track has been a dream of the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association (NMMBA) for over ten years. We're glad to have partners in the DNR, Missaukee County and the Cadillac Area Community Foundation to make this dream a future reality," said Michele Andrews, member of the NMMBA and organizer of the Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race.
The trail project would build a trail specifically for mountain bike users.
If funded and constructed, it will run roughly parallel to the existing Cadillac Pathway.
"The trail will be constructed to minimize erosion, take advantage of existing topography and will create a varied route that provides challenge to mountain bikers. It is expected to draw local as well as regional users, as there is not another single track trail within 45 minutes of the Cadillac area," the press release states.
