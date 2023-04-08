CADILLAC — The exteriors of four homes in Cadillac were significantly enhanced last year thanks to a facade rehabilitation program that is returning in 2023.
In a press release issued this week by the city of Cadillac, it was announced that there will be a second year of the Residential Facade Matching Grant Program, which is being administered through a partnership with the Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity.
The program is funded by a $250,000 Consumer’s Energy Foundation Prosperity Grant that was awarded to the city in 2021. The Prosperity Grant was awarded to revitalize neighborhoods and gathering spaces and fight blight in the city.
Wexford-Osceola Habitat for Humanity Executive Director Amy Gibbs said the program has been a success, as has the new partnership with the city. Gibbs said Habitat has been wanting to make a bigger impact on reducing blight within Cadillac for some time, so the program offered a perfect opportunity to achieve that goal.
In the program, qualifying homeowners cover half the cost of a facade rehabilitation project and the city covers the other half, up to a certain amount.
Last year, that amount was $2,500 but for this year’s program, it has been increased to a $3,000 match.
Four projects were completed in 2022, a total of nearly $10,000 invested into repairs and upgrades (see before and after pictures accompanying this story).
Residential Facade Grants focus on the exterior makeover of the home. Examples include painting, window and door repair or replacement, porch repair and others. Generally, all work is completed in one or two days.
Gibbs said the number of projects they take on will depend on the applications they receive and the cost of each project.
Homeowners unable to provide the full 50% matching funds may earn “sweat equity.” Sweat equity is earned by volunteering to work on other home improvement projects with Habitat for Humanity.
Gibbs said homeowners also will be eligible to pay their half in installments, if necessary, to help ease the financial burden.
To qualify for the program, the home must be within the city limits, be owned by the applicant and be their principal residence. The homeowner also must be current on insurance and taxes, and fall within the median income range for Wexford County, which is $45,200 for a family of one, $51,600 for a family of two, $58,100 for a family of three, $64,500 for a family of four, $69,700 for a family of five, $74,900 for a family of six, $80,000 for a family of seven, and $85,200 for a family of eight.
Applications are available at the Cadillac Municipal Complex and online at cadillac-mi.net. Applications are due to the municipal complex, located at 200 N. Lake St., by May 1 at 5 p.m. Awardees will be contacted within 30 days of final submission date.
Contact the City of Cadillac Community Development Department at (231)779-7329 or email permits@cadillac-mi.net for additional information.
