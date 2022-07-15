CADILLAC — Four Republican candidates will square off in the August primary election for their party’s nomination in the Michigan House of Representatives 101st District race.
The 101st District is comprised of most of Wexford County, Lake County west of Luther, all of Newaygo County, and slivers of Mason and Oceana counties.
Running in the 101st District as Republicans are Fremont resident Joseph Fox, Newaygo resident Chad Pierce, White Cloud resident Diane Schindlbeck and White Cloud resident Kelly Smith.
The Republican who secures the nomination in the primary election will face off against Democrat Amanda Siggins in the November general election. Siggins faces no Democratic opponent in the primary.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate a list of questions to help readers get to know them better and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses.
Joseph Fox
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Joseph Dwight Fox born during Dwight D. Eisenhower’s presidency. Bachelors in Philosophy/Religion and Psychology from Spring Arbor College. Masters of Divinity from Calvin Theological Seminary. Masters in Counseling Psychology from Western Michigan University. Professional Degree (ABD: All But Dissertation) from Eastern Michigan University in Educational Leadership. Married for 43 years; four children; 11 grandchildren. Conservative Republican.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
My platform is “Fox Fighting for Faith, Family, Freedom.” These three areas have especially come under attack in recent years. I believe that our nation was built upon faith and that it is foundational to developing strong families, and that it directly affects our freedoms. Focus on faith distinguishes me from the other Republican candidates in the race for the 101st House seat. Today’s leaders need to be people of strong faith, integrity and honesty who are ready to do battle for the conservative values that have made America great.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenges fall into several areas: Fighting for the lives of pre-born babies; the need for educational choice; limiting the size and overreach of the government; establishing safe, secure and trustworthy election practices and elections. In relation to fighting for the unborn, I believe that our current Michigan pro-life laws from 1846 and 1931 need to be reinforced with a stress on the personhood of children in the womb. The Bible and science both proclaim that life begins at conception and this needs to be recognized in our Michigan law.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
First, we need to clearly establish where and with whom the needs lie. Second, contacts and assessments must be a chief priority. Third, referrals to already existing agencies, programs, churches, etc., need to be made. Fourth, where true gaps in access or care arise then a task force made up of existing agencies need to come together to address these gaps. Long story short, local agencies and churches should be the starting point for this discussion.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Yes, there have been issues that need to be addressed with future elections in mind. First, we must address the foundational issue of integrity. We have succumbed as a nation to living by lies and half-truths that are driven by particular narratives and political philosophies instead of seeking out the truth. Second, photo ID should be mandatory for every voter. Third, absentee ballots should be limited by someone’s inability to come to the polls. Mail-in voting is a setup for fraud and deceit. Fourth, ballot drop-off boxes should be done away with (See 2000 MULES). Fifth, townships were originally established as places where ballots could be hand-counted. Having hand-counted ballots with multiple checks and balances will remove many questions. Finally, a forensic audit should take place in any situation where there were shenanigans of any sort, e.g., shutting down voting center, boxes of ballots being brought in overnight, etc.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
First, we can reduce the size of government. Second, we can do a thorough evaluation of regulations and do away with the unneeded regulations and bureaucracy that drives them. Third, we can go back to being energy independent. Fourth, we can do away with the Green New Deal mentality that unrealistically thinks that we can switch totally and overnight to wind and solar technologies.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
Provide support to local companies that can competitively get the cable and broadband systems where they are needed. We can especially open up access through the state forests.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
No, I would not vote to raise taxes. I would vote to cut programs that show favor to particular areas, parties or persons. I would also vote to prioritize our needs as a state based upon the needs of the people.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
Unless ARPA funds are being used for one-time needed expenditures that do not demand long-term maintenance and repair, and unless the government entity can be free of strings attached to these funds, then remaining funds should be returned and applied to the national debt.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No.
Chad Pierce
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 41, received my bachelors in Political Science from Capital University in Ohio. I work currently in the field of data analytics. I have been married since 2013 and have a wonderful 6-year-old daughter. I favor a small government approach to social issues. For economic issues, I see the role of government to primarily provide guidance to market forces as opposed to direct intervention. The exceptions to this being cases where scale or prevailing public good provides justification for government intervention (roads, police, fire, energy). I see public service as a responsibility to serve the interests and protect the rights of all individuals within the state or district while advocating for the views of a district. Too often politics is seen as a means of punishing those that disagree or advocating a cultural or religious agenda. This is not what government is for.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
Because I believe in people over state and country, and state and country over party. Too often our leaders are so bound to ideology that they cut off their nose to spite their face and it’s the people that pay for these type of decisions. For me the overriding factor to all decisions will be what is best for the people of the district and then what is best for the residents of the state, regardless of what party is pushing for a policy. I firmly believe in data-driven decisions and incremental policy change with specific intent and defined goals to attain. If the state provides a tax break to incentivize a business, that tax break should have a path to provide revenue that exceeds the value of the tax break. The long-term return on infrastructure spending must have significant return on investment with a defined goal.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
I believe the three biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade are the hyper-polarization of the political process, the fundamental change in work caused by the pandemic and the economic need to address energy costs for both transportation and electricity generation. For the first issue, I believe implementation of ranked choice voting will improve the situation along with taking steps to include more people in every step of the political process. That is a good first step but it also includes creating an open, honest in depth dialog between our citizens and parties. For the second issue, we need to change the conception of work as many households realized during the pandemic that the costs of having a second adult working outside of the home weren’t greater than the benefits. That means recognizing this change and taking steps to ensure we stay competitive.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better healthcare access, including mental health?
The first step to this is expanding broadband access, we are making significant progress in this area. Funding is present and progress is being made, the key role of the legislature at this point is ensuring that the money is spent appropriately and that we are ensuring as much coverage as possible and the responsible use of these resources. The next step is to make it easier for individuals to fill this need, this means taking a deep look at our licensing processes and also make it easier for persons out of state to transfer those services in state with minimal difficulty. This also means identifying what needs can be filled by what levels of education and if there are ways to accelerate the qualification process or reduce the qualifications for low impact needs to free up that expertise for higher impact cases.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
I do not see any wide scale significant issues with election security. While I was initially open to the concept of there being a problem, the results of the lawsuits were very indicative of the reality. William Barr had everything to gain personally and professionally if we were to be able to uncover fraud and had the resources of the U.S. government available. Yet there was nothing to find. Additionally even among those who were very publicly claiming fraud there has been no one of note willing to testify under oath to these same accusations. In fact, Sydney Powell offered the defense that no reasonable person would believe the claims when held accountable to these same claims. All of that being stated we do need to provide support to our local clerks and ensure that the public is more informed about the process itself to provide a better understanding.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
One step that the state can take is to temporarily reduce the gas tax in the state. Transport is one of the largest drivers of increasing prices. Typically tax cuts are not the appropriate response to inflation however in areas of transportation it makes sense as those costs cascade significantly. I would also look at providing incentives to saving and paying down debt. This could come in the form of creating a tax advantaged plan for housing or home improvements. This would allow residents to save a set amount of money free of state tax for a home or improvements to an existing home. Long term we need to change our energy dependencies as international problems are causing too much local pain. This means expansion of renewables and nuclear for electricity generation. Additionally, we need to aggressively review state-mandated costs, in particular the end of no fault insurance.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
At this point the role of the state is to ensure the effective use of funds available and to cut through red tape wherever possible. There has been significant funding from the federal government to resolve this issue. This is not the first time the state has received funds for this purpose and the last time it did not go well. That also means partnering with those who are installing the infrastructure to accelerate the permit process and reduce red tape wherever available. Great Lakes Energy has been aggressively installing and supporting those efforts is key. It’s also important to ensure that other viable options are explored, currently much of Newaygo County is served by NCATS which is a less conventional service but is more than adequate for people to work from home.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
For almost all individuals making $75,000 or less, I would be against any type of tax increase. This includes back door tax increases like sales tax increases or gas taxes. Raising taxes would very much be context sensitive. We have significant issues with housing affordability at current. If this does not resolve itself, I would look at a two tier taxing process that would increase property taxes on corporate entities and out of state persons that own single family residential properties in order to provide a tax incentive to renters and non-corporate landlords.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
Given the specific intent of the funds and treasury guidelines I would use a portion to offset broadband development costs in underserved areas that are at significant economic risk. This would include parts of Wexford, Lake and Newaygo counties. In addition, given the directive of investment in water and sewer infrastructure, I would look at possible expansion of sewer coverage for those just outside of public sewer infrastructure and establish a block of funds to be used for well repair or replacement. In rural areas there are few things scarier than the possibility of a well going bad or dry; for many households this would be considered a catastrophic level of expense. Likewise with septic and drain fields, in fact in some areas there is concern that accelerated algae in lakes and other waterways is a result of failing drain fields.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
I was convicted of a misdemeanor in Ohio about 15 years ago for Control of Motor Vehicle while Intoxicated. My blood alcohol content was exactly 0.080, which was the exact legal threshold in Ohio. As the prosecutor wasn’t particularly confident about the ability to convict for Driving under the Influence and I couldn’t afford a private lawyer I plead to a lesser charge. It was very much a blessing in disguise though as it led me to re-examine my behaviors at that point in time and it guided me off a somewhat destructive path to a much better one.
Diane Schindlbeck
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
My name is Diane Schindlbeck, I am a small business owner in White Cloud. I am running to be your next state representative because Trump said Michigan needs a new legislature and I agree.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I am the right choice for state representative because I looked over this questionnaire. Other than one or two topics, these questions are not what voters talk about when I am on their porch. As examples, access to health care, internet and ARPA spending are not what voters talk about. So I am reluctant to respond and have voters conflate that your topics are what the voters want to hear about. The top three questions on the doors that voters are concerned about are election integrity, gas prices and government corruption so they want to know who will be BOLD enough to stand up for them.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
No answer provided.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better healthcare access, including mental health?
No answer provided.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
No answer provided.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
No answer provided.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
No answer provided.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
No answer provided.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
No answer provided.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No answer provided.
Kelly Smith
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I am 57 yrs old, I graduated from White Cloud High School 1983. My wife Pamela and I have four children and three grandchildren. I started my career at Newaygo County Road Commission at the age of 20 as a truck driver\heavy equipment operator, after 10 years of service I was asked to take the position of construction supervisor where I oversaw the design and construction for all local road projects. I held that position for five years, at that point I was asked to accept the position of Managing Director and I held that position for 20 years until my retirement in 2020. I consider myself an old-school conservative Republican and have been a public servant all of my adult life. I have also held several statewide appointments to the County Road Association of Michigan’s organization.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
My experience in serving the public is extensive, I am well versed in the needs of the public and have not only the knowledge, but the drive to better our state’s infrastructure. I believe in pragmatic approaches to problem solving, and it is not always a funding issue, sometimes it’s a lack of proper expenditure or lack of support system. I am also a member of The Fremont Area Community Foundation’s economic development committee.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
We need to get some focus on workforce development and start that at an early age. Get back to teaching basics to our elementary students so that they have the ability to read, write and have basic math skills early. Not everyone is college-bound material, and there is a void in the skilled trades. Those that choose the skilled trades can get an early start and virtually leave high school and go right into the workforce. This will assist in reducing the astronomical inflation we are seeing. On a nationwide level, we need to stop the assault on fossil fuels. I believe we can work toward somewhat more renewable energy, just not by starving the nation of fossil fuels in a way that kills the economy. It should be attainable in a more reasonable timeline that does not cripple the nation.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
I believe it could be started at the public school level, some of these mental health issues could be addressed much earlier in a child’s life and greatly reduce that child’s probability of taking harmful actions against themselves and others. My hope would be that this would greatly reduce adults suffering from long-term mental health issues during their early development years.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Absolutely, voter ID cards, eliminate drop boxes, assure the signature verification process, just to name a few. We simply cannot have a significant percentage of the voting population not confident in the process. It leads to mistrust in the system, which inevitably will lead to significant reduction in voter participation, and we simply cannot have that. Public confidence must be restored to the process.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
Workforce development. Stop the attack on fossil fuel, increase production here in the States. Improving access to safe and affordable child care would in itself push more parents back to the workforce. These all would help to not only drive down inflation but also raise income levels for families.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
I believe there is some real growth happening in that area, there are several providers working around the clock to get infrastructure in place. But I am also seeing some interference from government agencies in the permitting processes and that is really slowing them down. I am not interested in seeing the government getting involved in supplying internet access, I am more interested in entrepreneurship being fostered by the government.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
We are not in need of any more taxation, we need to work on those things that drive Michigan’s economy, agriculture, industry and tourism. If we grow those, revenue shall come in many forms and we most likely will see a reduction in the need for the current tax structure.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
ARPA funding will be paid for by our grandchildren and our grandchildren’s children and beyond, therefore it must be used for long term sustainable resources that those that are actually paying for it see some benefit as well as those of us currently seeing any possible benefit. That could be in the form of infrastructure, whether it be roads, bridges, parks or other long-term effects. But not on programs that will require future funding that may not exist, since this is a one time funding source.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No, I have not.
