LAKE CITY — Four candidates are running for three open spots on the Lake City Council this November; incumbent Arlo Bartholonew, incumbent Robert Pickford, Tracy Bartz and Teri Kaptor.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a questionnaire to help voters get to know them and where they stand on certain issues. The candidates were limited to 100 words per response.
Two of the candidates responded to the questionnaire. Batholonew and Pickford did not return their responses by press time.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background
My family moved to Lake City when I was in elementary school. I am a graduate of Lake City High School and attended Ferris State University to obtain my AAS in Dental Hygiene. I moved to Sheridan after accepting a job opportunity, where I became the mother of three sons and one daughter. I lived in Sheridan for 32 years before I felt the Lord Divinely positioning me to move back to Lake City. My faith in God is an integral part of who I am. I am incredibly happy to be back in Lake City and I have such a heart for the people in our town.
Why are you running for city council?
I am running for city council because I felt prompted by the Lord, and I believe I can make a positive impact in Lake City. I love our small town and I believe a person can choose to be part of the problem or be part of the solution. I am choosing to do my best to be part of the solution.
Why should voters elect you as city council?
I am not a politician, however I am boots on the ground for the Lord, warring over our town in prayer. Prayer has the power to change a town and change a nation. It seems like such a small thing to some people, however I believe this is the single most important element I can bring.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
Lake City, of course, is facing many of the same issues our entire nation is facing. In the limited space allowed here, I would challenge us to look at our position on community. A house divided cannot stand and so division within our own city walls is a great threat to our success as a community.
How do you propose to address these issues?
Since my heart posture and focus is on building and repairing community, my biggest proposition is to love one another. Small acts of kindness create a ripple effect and will create change. This may look like helping an elderly neighbor rake leaves or sharing a meal with the family that lives across the street from you. These small acts help build community. One person cannot change or manage an entire population, but they can directly influence the people around them and those people can influence more.
What do you believe are the three most important roles Lake City plays in residents’ lives?
Firstly, a sense of community. Secondly, balancing the role of supporting tourism which is a major support for our businesses, but also honoring the backbone of our community which are the people who call Lake City home not just now, but some families for generations. Finally, supporting our schools, as we are raising up the future generation.
How do you plan to enhance those roles?
I believe our sense of community can only be enhanced by one loving act upon another loving act. Invite your neighbor to eat with you, fellowship, and build relationships. Our forefathers built towns by linking arms and helping each other, not by closing garage doors, shutting off lights and turning backs on their neighbors. When we love the neighbors who are here year round, we can extend that same love to our tourists. We are just passing through this life. Even 100 years is such a small amount of time and our decisions have an impact on our children, and their children, and 1000 generations after that.
With many businesses struggling due to COVID-19, how would you go about assisting these businesses?
Our local businesses have done a remarkable job with adapting to the ever changing restrictions put upon them. It will take a community effort and the intentionality of choosing to support local. I would love to see us biweekly highlight a business and maybe engage the school’s multimedia class to do a short video to share on our Lake City page\newspaper. I would also love to see more family oriented events that would bring people into town, especially in the winter months. Our National Honor Society students need volunteer hours so again, maybe partner with them in the planning.
If elected, what are some things you would do to promote tourism in Lake City?
Part of the job of city council is to partner with and support committees formed to promote our community. I believe it is important to listen to the ideas brought by our community and do everything we can to support these ideas.
If elected, how would you protect the quality of Lake Missaukee?
Again, I have to go back to our community. If the people in our town take pride in the things around them, they will take care of what they value. I understand we have to partner with state regulations and state departments so it becomes complicated and there is no one simple answer.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background
Hi, my name is Teri Kaptor. I am married and have one son. I have been coming to Lake City for 30 years with the past 2 years being a full-time resident.
Why are you running for city council?
I am running for City Council because I care about the people and their concerns about what happens here in Lake City without burdening the taxpayers with unnecessary spending.
Why should voters elect you as city council?
I am an honest, caring person that respects the opinions of all citizens of Lake City, I want to do what is best for the people and the city.
What do you think are the biggest issues facing Lake City?
Parking, Speed, and getting more businesses to come to our City, also I would like to see a noise ordinance.
How do you propose to address these issues?
Research — 1) Find your options. 2) Discussions with the key people. 3) Address the Council and city residents.
What do you believe are the three most important roles Lake City plays in residents’ lives?
City Council, Mayor and the City Workers.
How do you plan to enhance those roles?
Accountability, discussions.
With many businesses struggling due to COVID-19, how would you go about assisting these businesses?
Grants or Low-Interest Loans. Research for local agencies for promoting businesses.
If elected, what are some things you would do to promote tourism in Lake City?
More advertisement. Signs welcoming people to a four season city.
If elected, how would you protect the quality of Lake Missaukee?
The quality of Lake Missaukee is already being treated for Milfoil. I would like to see a noise ordinance on the boats and a size limit so they are not tearing the lake up.
Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No.
