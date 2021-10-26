MANTON — Four candidates are running for three open seats on the Manton City Commission in the upcoming general election.
Demetrius Atwood, William Bates, Heather O’Connor and Dick Raymer are running. Bates is the only incumbent candidate running for a commission seat during the next election.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer a series of questions to give readers an idea who they are and where they stand on certain issues.
Bates did not respond to the questionnaire by press time. The following are responses from Atwood, O’Connor and Raymer.
• Tell us a little about yourself.
My name is Demetrius Atwood. I am 24 years old. I am originally from Kingsley. My wife Katie, and children and I moved to Manton a little over a year ago. I currently own and run a small business, Precise Carpentry and Outdoor Services. I have always wanted to do more for our community, so what not a better way than to run for city commissioner. I enjoy helping others and spending time with my family. Outside of that I enjoy hunting and fishing and exploring the great outdoors.
• Why did you decide to run for city commissioner
The reason I have decided to run for Manton City Commissioner is because I feel there is a need for people of the younger generation to get involved. Times are changing at a rapid pace, and if we as a city don’t change with the times we will never advance. I have never been one to stay quiet about issues at hand and I feel this is one reason why I would fit the position as a commissioner.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a commissioner?
I personally feel the responsibilities of a commissioner are to listen to the people, the ones who elected you for the position. Another responsibility of a commissioner is to achieve growth in the community while also maintaining a positive fiscal budget.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Manton?
One of the biggest challenges I see Manton is facing is the lack of single-family homes. With Manton being centrally located between Traverse City and Cadillac it is a great location for families with jobs or priorities in these locations.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
In my proposal to address the stated above challenges I look forward to working with other elected individuals to achieve positive solutions to these problems.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
When faced with a financial emergency I would start looking for a proportional solution that would be able to even out the budget. I would also investigate all revenue generators to see if funds could be used to solve the issue. If I were elected a commissioner seat, I would not cut from any services like fire, water, police and or anything that affects the city’s safety.
• What are your thoughts on the True North land swap proposal.
When it comes to my thoughts on the Truth North land swap proposal, I feel that it would benefit the community in a positive way. Not only would the library be built, but it would also give the gas station more space and help with congestion. Many residents I have spoken to with diesel vehicles find it an inconvenience to have to go elsewhere to fill up.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
To answer the question of have I been convicted of a crime yes, when I was 19 years old, I was convicted of attempted reckless use of a firearm.
• Tell us a little about yourself.
Thank you for the opportunity to speak directly to the citizens of Manton. Labor Day weekend celebrated our 12th year in Manton. From 2006-2016, I worked overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan. During that time we bought our house and stayed for the quality of life and community. I am the CEO of an IT company, primarily focused on federal projects. Civic involvement includes the Wexford Joint Planning Commission and the Zoning Board of Appeals. I am a member of the DAR, Daughters of 1812, a Dale Carnegie Graduate and earned my Master’s Degree in Special Education from FSU.
• Why did you decide to run for city commission?
Members of the community again approached me and insisted I run for commissioner; for which I am both honored and humbled. My husband is from England, I am from the south, yet we love this area so much, we were married in Michigan and dove headfirst into our community, including my part-time position at Family Dollar where I am fortunate to meet, chat and serve folks at their best and worst, rushed and relaxed. I am a resident, voter, property owner and business owner in Manton, as well as an ISO Lead Auditor. After thoughtful consideration, I humbly accepted the challenge.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a commissioner?
A commissioner is an elected city official who must hold paramount the act of serving at the pleasure of the electorate. Primary duties include strict adherence, without prejudice, to the Charter of the City of Manton and other governing documents and procedures. Thoughtful consideration for feasibility and reasonability of all issues pertaining to and affecting city residents is the duty of each commissioner, taking into account public appeal and sentiment. Bullying, belittling and obstinance for disagreements’ sake is unattractive for a legislative and contemplative body. Decisions enacted successfully are those that benefit the collective, not an individual.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Manton?
My office, home, volunteer contributions and part-time job are all located within the Manton area, and as such I am afforded the daily opportunity to speak with folks about what pressing issues face us in Manton. Households bring revenue to the city. I notice several properties still abandoned or vacated. Infrastructure is supported by the number of active households; a rough count of 600+ households support our water and sewer service. Another area of concern is the speed limit through town. Many of our children walk to school and as such, concerns raised are limits being both too fast and inconsistent.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
The appeal of Manton for housing is location, location, location. We sit ideally located between Cadillac and Traverse City. My desire is to continue the focus on cottage industry/small housing. To echo the sentiments of appeal to retirees and empty nesters, our appeal goes beyond those groups to young families and families with children. Our schools are desirable and garner immense community support. With such support, we, as one Manton, proud of our small, yet diverse community can with collective voice generate the desire to serve our community with the ultimate goal of growth and our children’s safety in mind.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within the city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
No single commissioner controls the budget; however, the commission does have oversight and influence on the intricacies of the budget. The commissioners are the elected officials responsible for voting on budget and expenses. Manton’s revenue consists of several separate and distinct fundings or accounts which are monitored on a constant basis. During my tenure overseas in Iraq and Afghanistan, part of my Audit Scope was that of Base Life Support Services or those deemed essential services. Areas of our city budget and expenditures which I consider as essential services within city limits consist of water, sewer, police, and fire services.
• What are your thoughts on the True North land swap proposal?
My concern is opinion and influence across the whole of Manton, not a decision enacted by a split commission. This matter only truly came to light in March. I feel there is a need for economic as well as social impact studies in order to take into account what all city residents desire. Multiple published public hearings with thoughtful consideration of residents’ concerns, surveys or an item to be placed on a ballot. I truly feel there is a rushed fervor afoot. My thought is that the city of Manton needs to pump the brakes, perform due diligence and maintain protocols.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No
• Tell us a little about yourself.
I am a graduate of Manton High School and have lived in this area since kindergarten. I raised my family in Manton and am blessed to be a grandfather to two grandchildren. I am the owner of a small excavating business that is located in Cedar Creek Township and I’m also a member of the United Methodist Church of Manton, Walton Junction Sportsmen’s Club and the NRA.
• Why did you decide to run for city commissioner
I became aware of the open city commission seats and was encouraged by friends and family to run for election. Being a city commissioner will allow me to have a positive impact at the local level and will allow me to be a voice for the residents and businesses in the city.
• What do you think are the primary responsibilities of a commissioner?
I believe the primary responsibility of a commissioner is to make sure the city business is conducted in a fiscally responsible way that benefits the residents and the businesses of Manton. The city has many working parts and commissioners need to be able to work with each other and other people to make sure the city operates in the best way possible.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the city of Manton?
There appears to be a lot of contention within the current commission and I believe this has a negative impact on the function of the city and its departments.
• How do you propose to address those challenges?
I plan to go in with an open mind and keep the successful operation of the city as my central focus. I can represent the interests of Manton residents and business owners in a positive and productive way.
• In a fiscal emergency, if you were forced to cut funding within city budget, which areas would you consider off limits? What areas could be trimmed if necessary?
At this time I don’t know enough about our city budget to make an informed answer.
• What are your thoughts on the True North land swap proposal.
I fully support a new library in Manton. True North has proposed to donate a large sum of money to our library fund, and this will give us an opportunity to actually achieve our new library goal in a timely manner. My support would require that True North have a satisfactory environmental cleanup plan that would return the current site to suitable condition and release the City of Manton from any future accountability for contamination.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
I have never been charged or convicted of a crime.
