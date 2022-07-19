LAKE CITY — Four Republican candidates are vying for their party’s nomination in the Michigan House of Representatives 105th District race.
Missaukee County is in the 105th District, which includes Roscommon, Crawford, part of Kalkaska, the southern half of Oscoda, most of Otsego and part of Antrim counties.
Republican candidates running in the 105th District are incumbent Ken Borton from Gaylord, Grayling resident Mark McFarlin, Roscommon resident Kim Morley, and Houghton Lake Heights resident Diane Randall.
The Republican who secures the nomination in the primary election will face off in the November general election against Frederic resident Adam Wojdan, who is running as a Democrat. Wojdan faces no Democratic opponent in the primary.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate a list of questions to help readers get to know them better and where they stand on certain issues. The following are their responses. McFarlin declined to provide answers when sent the questionnaire.
Ken Borton
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
For the past 44 years I have owned and operated a real estate property management company. I graduated from Liberty University with a diploma in Advanced Bible Studies and a certificate in Biblical Counseling. I was an Otsego County Commissioner for 10 years, serving the last six years as chair. I am the past president of the Northern Michigan Counties Association, the past president of the Michigan Association of Counties in Lansing and sat on the Board of Directors of the National Association of Counties in Washington D.C. I was elected the 105th District State Representative in 2019 representing Charlevoix, Antrim, Otsego, Montmorency and Oscoda counties. I am married, have two daughters and five grandchildren. I am a member of E-Free Church in Gaylord.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I have a proven conservative track record since I was elected state representative two years ago. My top priority is always Northern Michigan families and will be when re-elected. I will continue to support lower taxes for businesses and families so that our Northern Michigan communities can grow economically, and children have a safe and prosperous place to live.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenge for Michigan residents is inflation. The cost of gas and groceries has risen significantly and is severely hitting the pocketbooks of everyone. We cannot force families to choose between the food they need to feed their children or the gasoline they need to get to work to support their family. The Michigan Legislature has passed numerous tax reductions and pauses to help put money back in the pockets of everyone. The gas tax pause is responsible because it will provide relief at the pump and the tax reductions are vital because they provide permanent relief. I will continue to give the people of Michigan back the money that the government has taken.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
I am committed to ensuring Northern Michigan residents can access the comprehensive health care they need. In early 2021, I supported a broad plan to help lower costs and improve access to health care, such as by expanding telehealth options. The plan passed the House, and much of it is currently before the Senate for consideration. The recent budget I supported, which passed the Legislature with bipartisan approval, will provide a variety of supports for health care, with a special emphasis on mental and behavioral care. These efforts will support health care in rural areas and throughout the state.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
Many Michigan residents have questions about our electoral process and want to make sure that their vote counts in upcoming elections. I have worked with my colleagues to pass sensible measures to ensure integrity in our election system including strengthening voter ID requirements. I will continue working to ensure that our elections are free and fair, and that people can rely on the results.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
The best way to help families offset the rising costs for gas and groceries is to let them keep more of the money that they earn. I have voted to support a pause in the state gas tax, an income tax reduction, and increase in the personal exemption for every taxpayer and an increase in the amount allowable to deduct for senior citizens. Michigan is fortunate, because of years of conservative budgeting, to have tremendous fiscal health. Because of that, there is more than enough revenue to provide permanent tax relief to all of Michigan’s residents.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
People in Northern Michigan know firsthand the need for better, faster, more reliable internet in our communities — for work, for school and for our everyday lives. We can’t leave rural residents behind. Last year I supported a plan to encourage expansion of internet service by exempting property taxes for new broadband equipment that would provide high-speed internet to rural communities. Although our plan earned bipartisan support in the Legislature, the governor vetoed it. This spring, we did successfully include a $250 million grant program for broadband in a plan we passed into law which also provided funding for roads, dams, and other infrastructure. I’m excited for this effort to help bring better internet to Northern Michigan, and I’ll keep working to ensure every Michigan Community has high-quality internet access.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all the aforementioned issues?
NO! Michigan residents are already struggling with our current tax structure. I will continue to advocate for lower taxes and ensuring that we properly budget state revenue to reflect the priorities of Northern Michigan.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
I am supportive of investing remaining ARPA funding in infrastructure projects that have fallen behind. Whether it is roads and bridges or investing into the replacement of drinking water systems to ensure that residents have clean water, that should be our priority.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
NO!
Kim Morley
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
Kim brings over 30 years of health care leadership combined with experience in small business ownership and nonprofit management. She currently serves on the board for Munson HealthCare System and the Chair for Munson Grayling Community Health Council. She served nine years, three as Chair, on the Board of Education for the Roscommon Area Public School District. She previously served as the CEO of the Michigan Health Improvement Alliance (MiHIA). She is a 2013 graduate of the Michigan Political Leadership Program and Ambassador of the Great Lakes Bay Region Alliance Leadership Program. Kim and her husband, Bill Morley, are owners of Pioneer Hills Marine in Roscommon. Their son, Branden, attends Roscommon High School. Kim graduated from Oklahoma State University with a Bachelor of Science degree in corporate health.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
I’ve been blessed to have had leadership experience in health care, education and business that has helped me understand the needs of the people. I’m willing to stand up for the people and not play political games, even if I have to stand alone. We need leaders, not followers, who will be honest and transparent to the people. That’s how we build trust back with the people we serve.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
The biggest challenge we face revolves around our lack of fiscal responsibility. Spending money on “wants” before taking care of the “needs” causes an increase in the budget, therefore an increase in our taxes. I believe that we represent the people and less government overreach is needed. Let’s stop the political games and work together on solving the big issues. My goal is to serve on appropriations and hold Lansing accountable for our tax dollars.
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
We cannot address the health care access and mental health needs without a strong management of our budget and the payers. There is tremendous waste in our current budget and we need legislators that are willing to say no to projects that do not take care of our needs first.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
I’m not convinced that all ballots were as legit as we were told. To avoid this, let’s have representatives in Lansing that will not appropriate funds to a Secretary of State for changing our election laws and process with our tax dollars.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
As a state, we must stand up for our constitutional rights and authority as a state. We should support being self-sufficient in our energy needs. When the cost of wages, insurance, gas and regulations goes up, the price of the product and service goes up. That is not sustainable.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
As mentioned, we cannot address the infrastructure needs (like high-speed internet) without a strong management of our budget. There is tremendous waste in our current budget and we need legislators that are willing to say no to projects that do not take care of our needs first.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
Before raising taxes, I believe we need to have a budget that addresses the needs of all our communities before the wants of the bigger cities.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
ARPA funds should be used for their intended purpose. Much of this money is now being used just to spend it because we have it. If it’s not needed, it should go to reduce our state and federal debt. The state continues to increase the budget every year, yet very little is in the rainy-day fund to support our needs during hard times.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No
Diane Randall
• Tell us about yourself. (Age, education, children, approach to government, etc.)
I was born in Ypsilanti, Michigan, in 1962. My parents bought a motel and moved to Houghton Lake in 1968. My husband, Steve, and I are both graduates of Houghton Lake High School and have been married since 1981. We raised our two children in this wonderful community as well. We own and run two successful businesses, Randall Collision and Wild’s True Value Hardware store. I have a strong work ethic and I value customer service. Those qualities, along with my experience and great pride for Northern Michigan, is what I will take to Lansing.
• Why are you a good choice for the position?
My 25 years of proven leadership as Roscommon Township Supervisor has enabled me to help with the day-to-day issues that our residents and businesses face here in Northern Michigan. My past positions include President of the Michigan Townships Association and currently I serve as Vice-Chair for the Houghton Lake Ambulance Authority and Vice-Chair for the Michigan Townships Participating Plan. These different roles and my business experience opened my eyes to the bureaucracy and unfairness at the state level by having to deal with the DNR, DEQ, MDOT, Secretary of State and Federal Agencies. You need an advocate that is on your side, and I am the one! These agencies should be accountable to the people. My experiences will enable me to take local problems and issues to Lansing and find the solutions. Lansing should serve our local communities, not dictate to them.
• What do you believe are the biggest challenges facing Michigan over the next decade? With this in mind, what will be your plan to address at least one of these issues?
Inflation, soaring gas prices at the pump, lack of affordable housing, property taxes, smaller workforce, public-school curriculum and government overreach regulations are just some of the top issues facing families, seniors, business owners and veterans today here in Michigan. Yet legislators in Lansing continue to spend money as if they were printing it right there at the capitol! We need to cut property taxes and make it fair and equitable for all homeowners and businesses!
• How can the state help its citizens living in rural areas have better health care access, including mental health?
I would be willing to review the concept of mobile health units that could visit senior centers and schools on a rotation basis. We need to get better letting the people know how they can access the medical and mental health services that are already available. Let’s take down the roadblocks stopping family members from getting the mental health services they so desperately need. We need to do a better job educating women and children how to remove themselves from abusive relationships with counseling.
• Do you think there are any issues with election security? If so, what are they and how can they be fixed?
The Michigan Qualified Voter Files (QVF) are a complete mess and needs to be cleaned up. I feel that the Qualified Voter Files need to be shredded after the November 2022 election and every qualified voter needs to re-register in person with their local Clerks with their Driver’s License or State ID to ensure election integrity. I would allocate funding for the local municipal clerks that would assist for those who are unable to go to the municipal buildings. Every voter would have to re-register every eight years or when they renew their Driver’s License.
• How can the state help to address issue of rising costs and inflation?
Stop the constant attacks on energy suppliers and distributors. Stop shutting down small power plants in Michigan and keep Line 5 open! Everyone knows that high energy costs affect everything from your electric bill, heating bill, food, housing and on and on. Produce more Michigan energy.
• How can the state help to bring better high-speed internet access to rural areas?
The State of Michigan eliminated Statutory State Shared Revenues from most local governments several years ago. I propose we bring these back to the smaller communities for them to use for better high-speed internet access.
• Would you vote to raise taxes? Would you vote to raise taxes to help address any or all of the aforementioned issues?
No, I will not vote to raise taxes. No additional funding in the budget should ever be allowed without sound justification and a realistic review of each line item in the budget to see where cuts, yes cuts, need to be made. Were there any cuts in the $76.9 billion state budget deal recently passed? Here in Northern Michigan, we are making cuts to our spending — so should Lansing.
• How do you think the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized?
I believe the remaining ARPA funds should be utilized in sound investments in safe drinking water, sewer and broadband infrastructure that will help in communities where residents and businesses really need the help.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime, either felony or misdemeanor? If so, when was it and what were you convicted for?
No, I have never been arrested or convicted for a felony or misdemeanor.
