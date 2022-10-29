Four candidates vying for two Evart City Council seats

EVART — There are four candidates on the November ballot for Evart City Council. Candidates Shawn Pattee, Jim Schwab and Vanessa Jones, and incumbent Sandra Szeliga will be facing off for two available council seats.
The Cadillac News provided each candidate with an identical questionnaire. Candidate Vanessa Jones did not respond in time for publishing. Responses for Pattee, Schwab and Szeliga are as follows.
SHAWN PATTEE
Q: Tell us about yourself.
My name is Shawn Pattee, I’m a lifelong resident of Evart. My family owned Pattee Electric for over 20 years. My grandmother, Ann Pattee, served as city clerk for 30 years. I have raised my four children in the community of Evart, and have worked as Meat Manager for Family Fare for 25 years. I served on the Evart Recreation Committee and was Chairman for 2 years. I was able to start the Evart Pop Warner Youth football program. I was in charge of that program for 10 years, with over 400 youth going through the program.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing the city of Evart?
I would say rather than focus on one prominent issue, I am more of a person who looks forward to continuing to gain knowledge and having an open dialogue with the citizens of Evart. I would like to work with the Mayor, City Manager, and City Council as a team to solve the issues that the residents of Evart have. Some of the issues that have been brought to my attention by the residents of Evart are roads, housing and city ordinance not being followed.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address that issue if voted into office?
By continuing to educate myself on the issues, finding out the facts, and working together as a team to solve those issues.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
To serve humbly, to be independent, stick to the facts, educate myself on the issues and to keep it simple: use common sense and be willing to listen and help each other.
Q: Why did you decide to run for city council?
Being born and raised in the community of Evart has been a blessing. As I have grown older, I have chosen to continue to live in this beautiful city. I would like to be a part of the solution to seeing Evart get back to being a welcoming community. Where people would want to raise their families because it truly does have a lot to offer.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
The goals I would like to achieve are simple: to work hard, always educate myself on the issues. To know and understand the facts, be level-headed, and always try to do the right thing. Finally, I want to say that I am very thankful to have had the opportunity to talk to many Evart community members. Many of them welcomed me into their home to have an honest and open conversation, and I am very grateful for that. I look forward to continuing those conversations and working together to achieve our goals and move this community forward.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
JIM SCHWAB
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I and my wife Terri have lived in the city of Evart for 4 1/2 years. I am a graduate of Marion High School and familiar with the area. I worked in Cadillac in manufacturing most of my life. I am a member of the Evart Lions Club that involves great community volunteers and members. I served on the Evart Planning Commission for 2 years. I am currently on the Evart Pay Commission. We have several grandchildren whom attend Evart Public School and are involved in sports, band and extracurricular activities.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing the city of Evart?
Housing is one of the major concerns, as in a lot of communities. Everyone is aware of the issue and must take action.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address that issue if voted into office?
Open to stay on top of the actions that are taken and support any steps to the area in this much-needed matter. When elected, will address this issue as well as safety of the community.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
Adopting and amending city laws and ordinances, determining city policies and standards and authorizing the annual city budget. The council also: Approves contracts and agreements, determines city tax millage rates, determines utility rates, directs the City Manager.
Q: Why did you decide to run for city council?
I have not been involved with any type of community involvement until I arrived in Evart. Volunteering I have found for the community has been a great experience. There is much needed involvement needed for boards and committees. I feel the citizens concerns on any level need to be listened to, the issue at hand and make a very clear decision on every matter.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
To work on keeping Evart a great place to be proud of, U.S. 10 corridor with businesses to have the flow of traffic stop to attract their attention to Evart. I as many will be encouraging others to look into joining boards and committees and be involved.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
No.
SANDY SZELIGA
Q: Tell us about yourself.
I was born and raised on a farm south of Evart. Graduated from Evart High School, and went on to graduate from Central Michigan University. I worked for the State of Michigan, Department of Human Services for over 30 years. When I retired, I moved back to Evart. I volunteered, and then was employed by Osceola County Commission on Aging. I have always had a passion for seniors, and now that I am one, it is even more important that I help all seniors in my community. I am running for another term on council because there is a lot left to do, and I feel I can make a worthwhile contribution to making Evart great again.
Q: What do you believe is the most prominent issue currently facing the city of Evart?
Affordable housing is very important. To bring new industries to Evart, we must have affordable housing to attract people to live here. Council is currently exploring options for this endeavor. The other prominent issue for Evart is our infrastructure. We have been tackling the lead service line issue, as well as our roads.
Q: With that question in mind, how do you plan to address that issue if voted into office?
Both issues are of equal importance to me. As a current member of the Council, these are issues that we have been working on. We have applied for grants, and so far have been awarded some which will help us with the improvements needed. We have also been exploring partnerships with the Evart Housing Commission, as well as with individual property owners to explore options for new affordable housing for the community.
Q: What do you believe are the core responsibilities of the office you’re seeking?
Listening to the residents of Evart regarding their questions and concerns is at the top of my list. Implementation of rules and regulations for the betterment of our residents, and to be managers of the funds that are allocated to run the City.
Q: Why did you decide to run for city council?
I am currently running for reelection. I ran four years ago because I felt I could make a worthwhile contribution to make Evart better. I am seeking the position again because there is still much to do, and I feel that I can continue to contribute to making it better.
Q: If elected, what goals would you like to achieve?
My biggest goal is to increase the participation of our residents in council meetings. I want to see all residents have a personal stake in our decisions. I have always said that I was elected to represent the residents, and their input is important.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
Absolutely not.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.