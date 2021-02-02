CADILLAC — The four counties in the Cadillac News coverage area did not hit a combined total of 3,000 COVID-19 cases on Monday.
The Cadillac News last week estimated that it could happen by Monday.
But local health department dashboards showed Wexford, Missaukee, Lake and Osceola counties at 2,983 cases combined.
The positivity rate has been dropping in recent weeks. The newspaper's calculations of the combined positivity rate over the past three weeks put it at 9.2% for the week ending Jan. 16, then 8.2% for the week ending Jan. 23 and 7.6% for the week ending Jan. 30.
Lake County, which did not have any new cases over the weekend and on Monday, has the lowest positivity rate among the four counties, at 1.5%.
Missaukee has the area's highest positivity rate, at 13.3%. That's a considerable drop from the previous week, however, when it was 22.9%. Missaukee County added seven new cases since Friday and reached a pandemic total of 551. Additionally, there were four new probable cases for a pandemic total of 134.
The Cadillac News has been relying on confirmed cases in reporting total numbers. If probable cases were added to the tally, then the area has already had 3,000 cases. Missaukee County has the most number of probable cases out of all of the counties in District Health Department No. 10's jurisdiction.
Wexford County, which has the largest population out of the four counties within the newspaper's coverage area, has also had the highest number of confirmed cases. On Monday, Wexford County stood at 1,231 confirmed cases, having added 17 since Friday. Wexford County's positivity rate for the week ending Jan. 30 was 11.1%.
Osceola County added eight new cases since Friday and reached a pandemic total of 865. The county's most recent positivity rate was 4.7%.
None of the four counties recorded new deaths over the weekend on Monday.
Statewide deaths have been slowing in recent days. Michigan's COVID-19 update on Monday showed eight newly recorded COVID-19 deaths on Sunday and Monday. Statewide cases reached 561,307. There have been 14,609 COVID-19 deaths since the pandemic began.
