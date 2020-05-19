CADILLAC — While many people are restless from social isolation and eager to get back to their normal routines, some have taken advantage of the extra time now at their disposal to fill a huge need in the community.
A handful of area seniors, in particular, have devoted long hours to producing hundreds of cloth masks to be used as a substitute for surgical masks, which are in extremely short supply around the country right now as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.
The seniors, all members of the Cadillac Senior Center, started off making masks for family members and friends and eventually found a larger need for the masks in the general public.
Cadillac Senior Center Director Diane Patterson said over the last several weeks, public health officials gradually shifted their message from emphasizing the importance of all medical personnel having an adequate supply of masks to recommending that everyone wear one when they leave their homes.
"As we were making them, we found another need," Patterson said.
The Senior Center, with the help of community leader Margo Jacobs, developed a partnership with the Wexford Community Credit Union, which agreed to distribute masks made by volunteers using their pneumatic tubes. Patterson said they also donated a number of homemade masks to Wex Express, which hands them out to their passengers.
Frank Haver, 86, has been sewing for a long time, including for a number of years at the Senior Center, where he's helped produce hundreds of bibs for use by residents of nursing homes, as well as lap robes and "touchy feely pads," which are a patchwork of different fabrics that are given to those suffering with Alzheimer’s to produce a calming effect.
"I've been sewing since I was a kid," Haver said. "A lot of people don't think of it as a guy habit but I really enjoy it."
Since the beginning of March, Haver shifted his focus to making masks.
"I make them in my home, just for something to do," Haver said. "It keeps you out of mischief, anyway, and your fingers out of the cheesy crackers. It's nice someone will get some use out of what we're making."
Dianne Dippel, 74, said she was inspired to make masks after hearing about the efforts of a neighbor who was making them for a family member who works downstate as a nurse.
At first, she confined her efforts to making masks for her immediate family members but eventually, she began thinking about all the people out there who are working jobs that are essential yet don't have the same level of protection as those in the health care industry, including grocery store employees, clerks and others.
"Everybody is entitled to the level of protection that is necessary for their job," Dippel said. "It was all these other people I was concerned about. I knew I had to do something."
Dippel said it felt especially important for her to contribute during a time when it seems like everyone is telling seniors they shouldn't go anywhere or do anything out of concern for their health.
"You need to feel like there is something you can do," Dippel said. "I was really pleased to find other people are doing the same thing."
Bessie VanderVlugt, 91, began sewing as a way to stay busy after her husband died several years ago.
"I like to stay busy," VanderVlugt said.
Shortly after the coronavirus arrived in Michigan, VanderVlught said she read an article in the Cadillac News about how to make masks, so she thought she'd give it a try.
Through trial and error and experimentation, VanderVlught developed a sewing routine that allowed her produce around 20 masks a day. Before she ran out of material, she had sewn 222 masks.
Another productive mask-makers in the area is 68-year-old Sheila Welch, who doesn't have an exact count on the amount she's produced but guessed it was several hundred at this point.
At first, Welch said she made the masks at home but eventually, she found it was much easier to just go to the senior center — where all the materials and equipment are much more accessible.
Generally speaking, Welch said she can make around 25 masks in about three and a half hours.
Much like an assembly line process, Welch said she makes the masks in bulk, one step at a time. First she cuts the fabric for all the masks, then irons them to the appropriate degree, then sews them all together. She said the step that usually takes the longest is ironing each piece of fabric for every mask.
Welch has had to get a little creative with her masks, since the elastic bands securing them to a person's face are hard to find right now. To get around this, Welch said she began cutting strips from T-shirts and using them instead. In a way, Welch said the cotton strips make her masks more adjustable than the elastic ones, since someone can tie them together at any length.
For Welch, the motivation to spend so much time sewing masks together comes from the necessity of the work.
"I wanted to help and there's a need," Welch said. "It makes me feel good knowing that I'm helping. We're all in this together and we need to help each other out to get through it."
