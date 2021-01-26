Four local deaths due to COVID-19 recorded since Friday

CADILLAC — Three of the counties in the Cadillac News coverage area saw COVID-19 deaths between Friday and Monday.
Osceola County, which is the county in the newspaper's coverage area that has had the highest number of COVID-19 deaths while having the second most cumulative number of coronavirus cases, lost two more people to COVID-19 since Friday.
Wexford and Lake counties each lost one more person to COVID-19. Missaukee County did not have a new COVD-19 death.
The four counties added dozens of cases over the weekend and on Monday.
Wexford County added 22 cases and reached a pandemic total of 1,177. The county also added a probable case and reached a pandemic total of 78 probable cases. The new COVID-19 death in Wexford County brought the pandemic total number of deaths to 19.
Osceola County added nine new cases for a pandemic total of 847. The two new deaths brought the county's total to 22.
Missaukee County added seven cases for a pandemic total of 526. Probable cases in Missaukee County remained a 129 and deaths remained at 10.
Lake County added two cases for a pandemic total of 326, with probable cases at 16 and deaths reaching 10 following the new death recorded since Friday.
Positivity rates in the Cadillac News coverage area have dropped to their lowest level since the week ending Oct. 31, when the positivity rate was 6.5%. The next week, it was at 11.4%. For the week ending Jan. 23, the positivity rate among the four counties was 8.2%.
Positivity rates are an indicator of how widespread the virus is in the community.
In Lake County, the positivity rate, as calculated by the Cadillac News, was 2.5% for the week ending Jan. 23. That's below the 3% threshold the state uses. Osceola County was at5%, which is the threshold used by the World Health Organization. Wexford County was at 9.8%. Missaukee County, meanwhile, had a positivity rate of 22.9%, with 39 out of 170 tests coming back positive for SARS-COV-2. That was the county's highest positivity rate of the pandemic. However, positivity rates don't mean that there were that many new cases. Some people are tested multiple times; additionally, certain kinds of count as a positive but don't count as a confirmed case; they count as probable cases.
Statewide confirmed cases reached 551,080 on Monday, with 14,326 deaths.
