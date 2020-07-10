CADILLAC — Four motions are scheduled to be heard next week in Wexford County's 84th District Court in the case alleging a 56-year-old Buckley man killed his ex-girlfriend.
The defense counsel for Alex Keith Mesler is set to file four motions including one that would disallow any statements that were made by Mesler during and after his arrest, for a bond to be set, to have an evaluation to determine if Mesler can be found criminally responsible and to have a competency examination and notice of insanity defense.
While the first two motions are self-explanatory, the criminal responsible and competency motions are more nuanced.
Criminal responsibility means deciding if the defendant should be deemed responsible or not for the alleged crime based upon their mental or emotional state at the time of the offense.
In contrast, competency to stand trial means deciding as to whether or not the defendant is mentally capable of standing trial due to the defendant’s current mental or emotional state of being. The defendant also must be able to understand the charge he or she is facing, understand his or her Constitutional trial rights, and have the ability to rationally assist his or her lawyer in the defense of the case.
According to MCL 330.2020, "A defendant to a criminal charge shall be presumed competent to stand trial. He shall be determined incompetent to stand trial only if he is incapable because of his mental condition of understanding the nature and object of the proceedings against him or of assisting in his defense in a rational manner."
Mesler's defense attorney Bill Barnett declined to comment on the motions filed.
Mesler was charged last month with one count of first-degree murder for his connection with an incident on June 29 in Buckley. A habitual offender fourth offense notice also was added to the charge. If convicted, Mesler faces a potential life sentence.
The charge in question is an accusation. Mesler is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
On June 29, police said Wexford County Central Dispatch received a 911 call from a woman in a residence located on West South Street in Buckley who claimed her ex-boyfriend was in her home and threatening her with a weapon. Police have not released the type of weapon used.
When sheriff's deputies arrived on scene they found Mesler outside on the front porch of the South Street home and the woman was inside the residence severely injured and unresponsive. EMS arrived on the scene around 8:40 p.m. on June 29 and the victim was declared dead. Mesler was taken into custody without incident.
The victim in the incident, Angela Admasian, was also the victim of a previous domestic violence case involving Mesler. In 2017, he also was convicted of domestic violence, aggravated assault, and malicious destruction of property, a tether. The assault and domestic violence involved Admasian.
During his arraignment, Judge Audrey Van Alst opted to not issue a cash or surety bond and cited public safety and Mesler being a threat to the community as some of the reasons why.
The four motions are scheduled to be heard at 10 a.m. Tuesday while a preliminary exam regarding the case is scheduled for 2 p.m. Tuesday.
