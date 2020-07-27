CADILLAC — State and local public health officials reported four new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday in this area, two in Wexford County, one in Lake County and one in Osceola County.
The current number of confirmed cases is 49 in Wexford County, 59 in Osceola County, 15 in Lake County, and 26 in Missaukee County.
So far, there have been five deaths attributed to COVID-19 in this area — four in Wexford County and one in Missaukee County.
Statewide, no new deaths were reported on Sunday, although the number of confirmed cases rose by 1,041 — a number that includes a portion of referrals that would have appeared in Saturday’s daily count, but had not been processed at the time of Saturday’s report.
As of Sunday, there have been a total of 78,019 confirmed cases statewide and 6,149 deaths attributed to COVID-19.
