Four new COVID cases reported Monday in Wexford, one in Osceola

CADILLAC — Monday saw an uptick of COVID-19 cases in Wexford and Osceola counties.
According to data released by District Health Department No. 10 and the state of Michigan, Wexford County's case totals increased on Monday by four and Osceola County increased by one.
Osceola County's case totals were reported by the state but not yet confirmed by Central Michigan District Health Department, which updates their figures once a week.
Wexford County now has 75 confirmed cases and Osceola County has 67 cases. Both Missaukee and Lake counties saw zero additional COVID-19 cases on Monday, with their case totals remaining at 29 and 28, respectively.
Deaths connected to COVID-19 remained at four in Wexford County, one in Missaukee County and zero in Lake and Osceola counties.
Statewide, four deaths were reported on Monday, along with 868 new cases.
Also on Monday, District Health Department No. 10 announced the launch of monthly COVID-19 County Profiles on their website to provide insight into how COVID-19 has impacted each county individually and jurisdiction-wide.
These county profiles include monthly case data, known source of exposure, confirmed cases by week, a symptomatic versus asymptomatic case breakdown, common symptoms, and age data.
“As COVID-19 continues to spread across our 10-county jurisdiction, we receive many questions about the characteristics of the cases in each county," said Jeannine Taylor, public information officer for the health department. "While our Data Dashboard provides a great deal of information, there are still details the public wants about the cases in their counties. Our hope is that these monthly summaries provide the public with additional information regarding cases referred to the health department over the past month and demonstrate the need behind practicing proper hand hygiene, wearing a mask, social distancing and staying home if you've been exposed to COVID-19.‘
According to the dashboard, among the 29 confirmed and seven probable cases reported in July in Wexford County, about half of patients were symptomatic and half were asymptomatic. The most common symptoms were fatigue and cough, both reported in 32.1% of cases, followed by cough at 25%, and loss of taste/smell, and headache, both at 21.4%. A known source of exposure to another positive COVID-19 case has been identified for less than half of cases: four confirmed cases are associated with a named outbreak; of those associated with an outbreak, two are connected to another COVID-19 case not within the same household; and of those not associated with an outbreak, three cases are connected to another positive COVID-19 case within the same household.
Among the five confirmed and five probable cases in Missaukee County in July, 75-84% were symptomatic, 0-4% were asymptomatic, and in 15-24% of cases, symptoms were unknown. Fatigue, headache, cough, muscle aches, and chills/rigors all were reported in 60% of cases. A known source of exposure to another positive COVID-19 case has been identified for less than half of cases: one case is associated with a named outbreak.
Among the eight confirmed cases in Lake County in July, about 80% were symptomatic and 20% were asymptomatic. Fatigue, headache and cough were reported in half of cases. Fever was reported in 37.5% of cases. A known source of exposure to another positive COVID-19 case has been identified for less than half of cases: two cases are associated with a named outbreak; and two cases are household contacts, meaning they are connected to another positive COVID-19 case within the same household.
DHD No. 10’s County Profiles can be found at www.dhd10.org/coronavirus/covid19-county-profiles/.
