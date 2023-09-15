CADILLAC — Four people from different walks of life told their stories to a group of mostly strangers.
One speaker was a parent. One speaker was a first responder. Another speaker was a person who struggled with addiction. The last speaker was a person who struggled with mental health issues.
While their stories were quite different and life’s journey, so far, took them on different paths, all four were connected by how mental health impacted their lives.
The four speakers, Northern Lakes Community Mental Health peer support specialist Ashley Thompson, first responder and Green Lake Township Fire Chief Daryl Case, parent Kristen Kenny and Club Cadillac member Gail Bottoms, all told personal accounts of how mental health issues affected their lives, health and families.
They were part of a community event Thursday entitled, “A Day in the Life of ...” The point of the event was to give those in attendance an inside look into the lives of people with lived mental health experiences. It was held at Baker College of Cadillac.
FROM PSYCH WARD TO SUCCESS STORY
With a southern draw, Bottoms, who hails from Tennessee, started the panel of speakers.
She spoke about how she didn’t learn much about her mental health issues until 2015. It was during that year, and after many toxic relationships, she admitted herself into a psych ward. Anxiety, depression and identity disorder were all part of her diagnosis. Eventually, Gail said post-traumatic stress disorder joined the party.
Gail said eventually she decided to take charge and made the move to Michigan and Cadillac. It was at this point that she found Club Cadillac.
Club Cadillac is a community for people with diagnosed mental health issues and it works to enable members to reach their full potential as respected and productive members of society.
It was through Club Cadillac that she was able to find her tribe and with the support she needed, she said she was able to go from the psych ward to a success story.
She currently serves on the Club Cadillac Advisory Board, spends as much time as she can at the clubhouse when it’s open and recently was hired for a job. She ended her time by saying she was proud of how far she has come since 2015 and urged everyone in attendance to never be silent or stigmatized when it comes to talking about mental health issues.
STORY OF RECOVERY
Kristen said her son Anthony was sweet during his early childhood, but when mental health issues started surfacing her life and role as a mother would change.
When he started kindergarten, Kristen said that is when the first signs of mental health issues started to surface. Anthony’s teacher said she was concerned about his mental health. Before his elementary school graduation, Kristen said her son would be expelled from school and that is when a thick wool blanket became draped over their home.
Things progressively got worse.
When Anthony was diagnosed, Kristen said it was like rain started to fall on that thick wool blanket covering her home. It became heavy and hard to move. The worst part was the way that figurative blanket would drip on every part of her life, which symbolized how her son’s mental illness was impacting all facets of her life.
As he grew, that heavy, wet, thick, wool blanket remained and when he reached high school and it was determined that Anthony was severely mentally ill, Kristen said that is when a downpour started. The social isolation she and Anthony felt only got worse.
As a parent, she said she thought she had to let go of the hopes and dreams she had for her son. There were more hospitalizations, meds and therapy appointments. She was still trying to work, all while she was wading through the water that was rising all around her.
When Anthony had a full psychotic break, Kristen said that is when her home and life were flooded. She was left only able to tread water. Her daughter and Anthony’s sister described it like her brother was dying over and over again. They would see a glimpse of Anthony only for it to be gone.
At this point, trying to have a career was no longer possible. She no longer could care for him and that is when a group home was introduced. At that point, Kristen said she was drowning.
It was in that group home, however, that Anthony started to heal, slowly. Eventually, he was able to leave the group home and come back to Kristen. While the wet, wool, blanket remained during that time, Kristen said when Anthony returned, he was like an umbrella. Eventually, the water subsided and the rain stopped. The blanket that had been placed on her home and life dried and it was removed.
While her story is unique to her family and Anthony, Kristen said the thing people should take from what she said is that it is a heroic story of recovery. Recovery is possible.
THIS IS THE HAPPY PART
Ashley’s turn on the microphone was the perfect example of her life’s journey.
She mentioned she was anxious about speaking on Thursday. You could tell she was anxious by her demeanor. Much like in the story she eventually told, she was able to overcome her anxiety. Ashley’s life story included her anxiety, drugs, criminal history and finally redemption.
Ashley said her mother was caring but a very anxious person. Looking back at her childhood she showed signs of a similar path. For example, she could remember not wanting to eat chips out of a bag because she was fearful that the germs on her hands would kill her family.
She also said she became focused on picking up and organizing her younger siblings’ toys. She said it got to the point that she would become upset or mad when they tried to play with them.
She also said remembered the first time she found hydrocodone. Her friends had some and they all took them together. While they were using it recreationally, Ashley said she wasn’t. She didn’t take them to get high but to feel normal. It turned her head off and shut down her anxiety.
Ashley said she eventually dropped out of school, continued her drug use and became pregnant. While she didn’t use it while she was pregnant with her first child, it didn’t take long for her to get back to old habits once she had her baby.
She continued her drug use and started dealing. She said she was running drugs from Muskegon. She wanted to quit but didn’t have a way out. When she didn’t have her children, she lived in a tent and sold drugs out of it.
At one point, she bought a gun for her dealer because he couldn’t as a felony. Her record was clean. He was arrested after he assaulted someone with a gun that was purchased under her name. It was at that point that Ashley said she got on the radar of law enforcement. She eventually was arrested for providing a weapon to a felony and spent nine months in jail.
During that time she utilized community mental health services and that is when things started to change. She met and connected with a peer support specialist. She remembered telling that person she wanted to do what she did but didn’t think she could because of her criminal record.
Ashley said the peer support specialist told her she believed she could do anything she wanted and she was right. Ashley is a peer support specialist for Northern Lakes, is married and they have a 3-year-old daughter. She talked about her life now and how all her children are together, which led her to shed some tears even though she said it was supposed to be the happy part.
In the end, she told those in attendance to live a life of hope and love.
SUCK IT UP
The final speaker was Daryl who spoke about his life as a first responder and how it was the family business.
He said he has been a firefighter for 32 years and been a paramedic for 28. Both his parents were in the profession and he grew up in the culture of suck it up and move on. Regardless of what he dealt with in the last call he had to put a smile on his face and move on to the next call.
He said that changed when he was at work one day and he got a call saying he needed to head home to his mom’s house. Although he said there isn’t a way someone could die or kill themselves that he hasn’t seen, what he had to witness at this call changed him.
His brother, who also was a first responder, had killed himself.
Growing up in the culture of suck it up and move on, Daryl said there was no counseling and no conversations. At the time he didn’t realize it by coping mechanism was work. He said many first responders have addictive personalities. He started off coping by working 110-hour work weeks but later moved to alcohol.
He said it was legal. It helped him to sleep and he would stay at home to do it. Eventually, he got arrested and went to jail. He finally got time off from work but that was because he got fired. It took that, however, to get him to seek help. Now he is never embarrassed about talking about mental health.
That is the message he shared with the people who attended Thursday’s event but also the message he shared as a peer support specialist.
“It’s OK to not be OK,” he said.
MOVING FORWARD
For Kristen, telling her story is important because everything she has gone through has to mean something. For her, the reason she had to experience what she did with her son was so she could share it with other people in hopes that it might lessen the load for them.
“I can take this and I can help someone else deal with it by sharing what I’ve learned,” she said.
With events like the one held in March and then again on Thursday, Kristen said she is seeing a change in how people are talking about mental health. Even people she has casual relationships with are talking about mental health and it is starting to become more of an open conversation.
Moving forward, Kristen said she would like to see future events continue with community engagement regarding mental health and allow for more dialogue to occur.
“That’s what I think is needed. Ask me questions. Ask me anything,” she said. “I can always decline to answer. In my mind opening the conversation and allowing the audience to say, ‘What was it like when your son had a psychotic break.’ I want to tell you what’s happened to me, so you can become an advocate.”
For Gail, speaking Thursday was a way for her to bring awareness to mental health and that recovery is possible. While people who get injured from physical injuries need time to recover, Gail said so do people who have had a mental health issue. The point is that recovery is possible and she is proof of that.
Gail said people who maybe are like she was in 2015 and know something isn’t right but haven’t been diagnosed need to find someone to talk to and see what comes of that.
“Don’t stigmatize us. Don’t silence us just because we have a mental illness. We are capable of doing everything that everybody does,” she said. “We’re trying to stamp out stigma and don’t silence our mental health issues. Let it be known and get the help you need.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.