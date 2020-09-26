EVART — Four are running in the Evart School Board election this November.
Newcomers Eri Schmidt and Bre Grabill will be running against incumbents Gerald Nichols and Karen Pylman for three opening seats on the Evart School Board.
ERIC SCHMIDT
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I am a graduate of the Evart Class of 1990. I was Mayor of Evart for eight years. I am currently the President of the Evart Chamber of Commerce and the Evart Band Boosters. I assisted the Class of 2022 as an advisor last year and hope to continue this year. I currently have one child in Evart High School (Junior) and one grandchild in the Elementary School (First Grade). My two oldest daughters graduated from Evart High School.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I am running for Evart School Board as I like to think out of the box. I want to be sure the students have all resources available to reach their goals. I attend many school activities and interact with both students and faculty. I listen, then produce a favorable product or outcome. I like to ask questions that are thought-provoking.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Evart Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: I believe one of the biggest issues in our area is poverty in some families. We need to coach the families on programs available, lead them into favorable financial positions and promote higher learning or training for all. The Evart School Board should also note what is working in other schools and adopt programs, or run meetings to involve successful Educators.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: The Covid-19 Pandemic does not affect my goal setting and passion to reach that goal, whether it be financial, educational or a student’s personal goals.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: COVID has placed budget restraints, but COVID has also opened opportunities for monies for organizations. Governmental programs must be fully researched to see what funds are available for specific areas of education. As a community, Evart schools have many strong ties with local businesses that aid in financial support also.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: I have never been convicted of a crime.
BRE GRABILL
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I moved to Evart in 2012, PLM Lake and Land Management, opened our Northern Office. I graduated from Fremont High School and Michigan State University with a BS degree in Environmental Science. Evart is now my home, as well as my husband’s, Dustin, and our two boys. My family began volunteering in the schools and I have gotten to know the wonderful teachers, staff, students and families in this community and am very excited about the opportunity to continue giving back on the Evart Board of Education.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I have been involved with numerous events within our community and school as well as spending countless hours volunteering within EPS. As a parent with younger students in the district, as a community member motivated to keep our town moving forward, as the president of Evart Promise Plus and as a business leader, I feel that I offer a viewpoint and a unique perspective to assist our district both short and long term. I want the very best for all students.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Evart Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: I believe it is important to be present and approachable by all. Communication can always be improved upon and board members should be visible within the community and district to have a true understanding of what our students, teachers, staff and families need. All students must have the opportunity to apply themselves in a district that is on the forefront with curriculum, technology, extracurricular activities and athletics.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: Covid-19 is all the more reason to step up and help out! It is vital that we continue to stay positive and keep students on as much of a normal schedule as positive. Student’s mental health and that of the staff need to be a focus and although we can’t do things as we normally would, we can modify and move forward. We must continue to focus on giving students a positive education under the circumstances we are in and not dwell on what we cannot control. The School Board needs to aid the district in any way possible.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: Touch decisions have to be made every year and Covid-19 budget impacts definitely make them more difficult. With the mindset that students come first and students are in school for an education, the decisions must be focused on that and with their best interest in mind. It is important to ensure that all aspects of a school system are considered when reviewing the budget and making decisions. I feel that if I follow the mindset that “I PROMISE- Students come first!‘ decisions made will be with that focus.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
GERALD NICHOLS
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I am a 1968 graduate of EHS. I have lived and spent most of my adult life in the Evart area practicing Chiropractic.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: I am presently finishing year 20 on the Evart Board of Education. It has been a good experience which I would like to continue.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Evart Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Maintaining a safe, pleasant, and quality learning environment for the students has always been a priority for the Board since I have been a member. I feel this is done by listening to, evaluating, and discussing the recommendations made by the professional educators that are employed by our school system.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: As mentioned above, we will do everything reasonable and possible to maintain the safety of our students.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: The Board's job, I feel, is to listen to and evaluate the recommendations made to you by the administrative team. They are the trained educators, not the Board. In my opinion, since being on the Board, the administration has repeatedly brought a reasonable budget before us. One that contains what is needed by law, and yet maintains the best interest of the students and the electorate.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No.
KAREN PYLMAN
Q: Tell the voters a little about yourself.
A: I have been a resident of Evart for 48 years. In 1978 I graduated from Evart High School and continued my education at Ferris State University.
Married my husband Daniel a lifelong resident of Evart in 1983 began our family in 1985 which resulted in four beautiful children who all attended Evart Schools.
Those beautiful children honored us with six and one in the oven Grandchildren.
I served as a preschool teacher in the Evart area for several years and also worked as a counselor for parents in our community having difficulties adjusting.
Q: Why are you (re)running for the position?
A: In 1998 I was honored to be elected to serve on the board of the Evart School district and our community. It gives me an abundant amount of satisfaction to be trusted by our community to represent our school district.
Q: What are the biggest issues you see facing Evart Schools? How might you go about finding a solution?
A: Our biggest issues have been dealing with Covid-19
I have to take this time to recognize our staff from support staff to administration for taking on implementing successfully anything that was asked of them. Bravo!
Next our students for their amazing ability to successfully adapt in our changing world, with a smile behind their masks.
Finally to our parents, guardians, grandparents and community members for the willingness to trust and support our district in the past and in these uncertain times.
We will continue to problem solve as the need arises.
Q: In the era of COVID-19, how does that affect your goals as a candidate for the school board?
A: Our number one goal is to keep our students and staff safe and to continue to provide flourishing instruction face to face and online. To provide meals to our families in need. Our educational goals are the same to continue the progression of academic accomplishment for our students. Continual professional development for our staff. Exploring and instituting additional avenues to provide life skills for our students.
Q: COVID-19 has also placed some budget constraints on schools. As a board member, how might you deal with that?
A: With the CARES and HEROES act stimulus packages it’s too soon to tell if that will meet the stress our budget has taken from added requirements needed to keep our schools safe and effective.
We are still fighting this and things as we all know change daily.
We will all have to stay on top of this. If and when it’s needed we all need to reach out to our Local, State and Federal representatives. We do not want this to impact our children’s education.
Q: Have you ever been convicted of a crime?
A: No, never.
Responses were cut down to the nearest sentence to meet space requirements.
