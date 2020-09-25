MCBAIN — This November, four candidates are running for three open spots on the McBain Rural Agricultural Schools Board of Education.
The Cadillac News asked each candidate to answer questions about their background, interests and approaches to dealing with issues related to school operations.
The following are their responses, in no particular order.
Karen Abrahamson
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I am a proud graduate of McBain Rural Agricultural School and Central Michigan University where I earned a bachelor’s degree in Business Administrations with a major in Human Resource Management. I live outside of McBain with my husband and children and am a member of Rehoboth Reformed Church. I have worked at the Bohning Company for 23 years and am currently the VP of Administrative Services / HR Manager.
• Why are you running for a position on the McBain board of education?
I have been a member of the McBain School Board for the last 5 1/2 years and have enjoyed being involved with the school. My son is a freshman at McBain and I feel that as a parent it is important for me to be involved. The education my daughter received prepared her well for her college years and I feel it is important for all children to receive the best educational experience to help them succeed beyond their high school years in whatever path they choose to follow.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
My primary responsibility will always be the children of McBain School. Every decision needs to be made with their best interest in mind.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
I do not have any specific operations in mind that I want to change, I just want to make sure that every change that happens is done to the best of our ability. Change can be difficult, but it is often necessary and can bring about different points of view and new opportunities. We have to be open to it, but do it in the right way.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The school's COVID response plan has gone well. Not everyone is going to be happy with everything, but the school is following the process mandated by the state. I am happy that kids are back in school and that there are options for those who were not ready for face to face instruction. I am sure things will be adjusted as better processes are found or as the requirements change, as they will. I feel that the school has a wonderful staff that has made the return to school successful. There will be change and the staff and children will adjust as needed.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
There will be things that those learning remote will miss, such as the social interaction and the opportunity to have the in-class interaction, but I feel most learning remotely will have the same class opportunities that those learning in-person have. There are a number of classes that high school kids can take online to prepare them for college. These have been available for some time. My daughter was able to take several college classes while in high school and all went toward her college degree. These were done online and were available to all students.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
As the district grows, so do the needs of the building itself. The buildings and their mechanicals are getting older and will need updates and possibly more space at some point. The potential for the need for bonds is always an issue. There are grants for some upgrades, but many of those were put on hold due to COVID. Funding for buildings and programs can be a difficult topic, but necessary. Keeping everyone informed and having open discussions about options is important. Needs of districts are ever changing, as 2020 has definitely shown us.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have not.
Becky Voelker
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I have lived in McBain my entire life. I am married to my husband Scott, and we have a daughter, Pearl in 2nd grade at McBain. We have three older children, Dylan, Morgan and Chance who are all McBain graduates. Dylan works for McBain school in the Tech Deck. As far as my education and career background, I graduated from NMC in 1995. I attended Baker College and earned my Associates degree in Medical Assisting, Bachelor's degree in Healthcare Administration and MBA. I have worked in healthcare and higher education for 23 years. I have experience in managing budgets, curriculum, academic advising, healthcare and management.
• Why are you running for a position on the McBain board of education?
As I mentioned previously, I have lived in McBain my entire life and raised my family here. This is my home and this school represents the future. Our children are the future. I am passionate about our school and I have felt led to run for a board seat in this election. God puts things on our hearts and calls us to listen. I believe I can be a voice for our school and I look forward to the opportunity to serve in this role should I be voted in on Nov. 3.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
Vision, Voice and Accountability. The board must be responsive and accountable to parents, teachers, students and the community. Board members should be accessible and willing to collaborate with all members of the community. In addition, a board of education should help build support and vision for the school that provides a path of opportunities for all students, while empowering the staff and providing leadership and direction.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
If elected, I would work to be more involved and gain a better understanding of the budgets and financial aspects of the school operations. I would not strive to implement changes until I had the opportunity to fully review and understand the processes.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
The COVID-19 road map plan was similar to other districts within the ISD. The response plan should include this district's response and those responses do not appear to be available in the response plan posted on the website. Communication of the plan was delayed and that caused some confusion and angst for some parents. I think the plan could be improved with a more proactive response and further opportunity for parents to ask questions. Overall, the teachers and staff did an amazing job starting the new school year off under these circumstances.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I cannot speak from personal experience for the virtual students as my daughter is attending in-person. The virtual learning platform is new for this year. I would expect that parents and students are providing feedback to the school and that the administration and teachers are responding and making adjustments as needed. I would like to see more opportunities for high school students to participate in dual enrollment and advanced placement courses.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
I believe we need to address the concerns with the previous bond proposals in order to present a bond to the voters that will be passed. There are some critical needs as far as safety, busing, technology, parking, sports and overall upkeep of our facility that need to be addressed. Dr. Prissel's resignation leaves the district without a superintendent for the 2nd time since 2015. Hiring a new superintendent who is dedicated to our district is critical. The pandemic has been a challenge for the district and will continue to be.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have not been convicted of a crime.
Brian Warner
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
My wife Lisa and I have lived in the McBain school district since 2000. I am a Cadillac High School graduate and received a degree in forestry from Michigan Technological University. I retired from Wolverine Power Cooperative in 2019. Three of our children graduated from McBain public. We have three amazing grandchildren currently enrolled in McBain public. I currently serve on the Missaukee County Landbank/Brownfield Authority.
• Why are you running for a position on the McBain board of education?
Receiving a quality education is very important. I would like to see my grandchildren, as well as future generations, continue to experience the same high-quality education that McBain is known for. I believe that the school board needs new energy and ideas. I have experience in “board‘ settings and public service and believe my experience can be valuable to the McBain public school system.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
The primary responsibility of a local board of education is to set educational policies, practices and goals that will provide for a quality education and safety for the district’s students. Another important responsibility for the new McBain school board is to retain a new school superintendent. In addition to the state prescribed responsibilities of a school board member, I believe that board members should be advocates for the students and parents they serve. A board member should also be an ambassador for their school district when interacting with fellow community members, local and state leaders.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operation? If so, please elaborate
I believe that the changes in our society and learning opportunities call for school districts to regularly evaluate staff and policies to ensure that students are receiving the best possible education. Adopting improving virtual learning technology is a good example of a new educational opportunity. Adapting to changes could require the need for additional resources. Obtaining additional funding for new services is a difficult challenge. However, retaining staff with experience in successfully obtaining grants can help meet this challenge. Another important option for upgrading services is through collaboration with other school districts and qualified community organizations.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
I believe McBain public’s plan is adequate and meets state requirements. However, the virtual learning resources provided by the district in response to COVID-19 should be improved through additional technology and human resources. My recommended COVID-19 plan improvements should not be viewed as a criticism of McBain’s IT support staff or our dedicated teaching staff who, every day, go above and beyond the call of duty to provide the best education they can within the rules and resources they have been provided.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I believe that McBain’s virtual learning technology, curriculum and instructor support resources should be upgraded. Improved virtual learning resources would benefit all students, including at-risk students as well as students that need additional advanced learning opportunities.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
The McBain school district faces a long list of big challenges that include retaining the right superintendent, and developing a long-term funding plan that is supported by the community. I will certainly provide my own ideas to help address these challenges. However, I believe the most important strength of the McBain school district comes from our community. To address our biggest challenges, I propose to restore our community’s active level of involvement in our school system. I will also ask our school leadership to look beyond our district for potential solutions to our challenges from other comparable school districts.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
No, I have not been convicted of a crime.
Doug McLain
• Tell us a little bit about yourself and your background.
I graduated from Lake City in 1990 and married my wife Melissa, a McBain graduate, in 2001. We built our home and moved to McBain in 2005. We have three children that currently attend school in McBain. A senior, a sophomore, and a fourth grader. I started my own business, McLain Transmissions in 1998, and Melissa is a kindergarten parapro at McBain. I have been a part of the McBain Youth Sports Association for 10 years, including being President of the board for the last five years. I was also involved with the pop warner board for a couple of years.
• Why are you running for a position on the McBain board of education?
I am interested in the school board position to be a voice for the children, parents, and community. I would enjoy working with others to keep our school moving forward and to resolve budgetary and communicative issues.
• What do you see as the primary responsibilities of the board of education?
I see the primary function of the school board as being the community's voice, setting short term and long term goals for the school. This is best performed by a collaborative group of people who may have different ideas, but can come to a collective decision that is best for the community.
• If elected, would you strive to make any sort of changes to school operations? If so, please elaborate.
At this time, I am not aware of any serious fundamental issues with the school system. However, as I gain more experience on how the school is operated I would certainly use my voice to work with the board on any issues that I may feel need attention.
• What are your thoughts on the school’s COVID-19 response plan? Do you think it could be improved in any way?
My first thought of the COVID-19 response plan is that it should have been brought forward a little sooner and should have been a little more clear. On the other hand, I respect that with all of the confusion in executive orders and a constantly moving bar, solid decisions are difficult to make. I would want to have more first-hand knowledge and experience to give an honest opinion. It's easier to point fingers than it is to be part of a resolution.
• What are your thoughts on the level of academic opportunities that in-person pupils have compared to those who attend virtually? Do you think the school could be doing anything more to improve opportunities for all students?
I believe at this point that there is no academic advantage in either case. I think it is what parents and students make of it in this unprecedented situation. We have sent our children to in-person instruction for the routine and social aspect of school. I do not have enough first-hand knowledge at this point to have an opinion on improvements.
• What do you see as the biggest challenges facing the district in the future? How do you propose to address those challenges?
With the COVID pandemic, I see the potential for budgetary concerns. The board will have to work together to come up with answers to those potential problems.
• Have you ever been convicted of a crime? If so, please elaborate.
I have never been convicted of a crime.
