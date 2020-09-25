CADILLAC — As temperatures cool and leaves turn color, Cadillac’s cycling club is making a change, too.
During summer months, the club meets on Tuesday evenings for a ride on the roads.
But over the past couple of weeks, they’ve been meeting out at the Cadillac Pathway instead, where they’ll focus on mountain biking for the next couple of months. Later, when snow falls, those with fat-tire bikes will still be hitting the trails.
It’s one of the blessings of living in this part of Northern Michigan.
“We have all four seasons and plenty of trails,‘ said Scott Dunham, who is part of the committee that maintains the Cadillac Pathway.
Mya Dunham, Scott’s wife, said she feels like the area’s trails are growing. In particular, the Pathway is getting used more often, now that the trailhead has been improved.
It’s attracting cyclists, walkers and hikers.
“You see families walking up that trail and you didn’t see that a year or two ago,‘ Mya said.
“It’s become more of a positive area,‘ Scott said.
“Before, there wasn’t very good lighting here ... you just didn’t know who is really hanging out here,‘ Mya said.
Though racing has mostly been canceled, the Dunhams say they had a good season cycling during the COVID-19 pandemic. Scott said he rode his bike more because he worked less (he is the transportation director for McBain schools).
The Bear Claw Epic Mountain Bike Race, which is held annually the fourth weekend of September, was canceled this year due to COVID-19, according to Michele Andrews, a board member of the Northern Michigan Mountain Bike Association, which maintains the Pathway and leads the effort to improve the pathway, including the planned addition of 11 miles of single-track trail financed by a possible DNR grant and donations from local groups.
Kris Sutton, another member of the cycling club who is on the committee to improve the Pathway, said that in addition to the fitness benefits and adrenaline rush that cycling gives her, she also feels a sense of ownership for places like the Pathway.
At the Pathway and during the club’s rides, there’s something for everybody; fast and slow groups and easy and more challenging routes, Sutton said.
Check the Cadillac Cycling Club Facebook group for details on upcoming rides.
Did you know this week is Trails Week in Michigan? Through Sunday, you can win a “badge‘ every time you paddle for two miles; horseback ride, walk, run or hike for five miles; or bike for 10 miles. The badges put you into a drawing for outdoor gear and Michigan-branded prizes. The DNR and the Michigan Trails and Greenways Alliance have set a goal of 100,000 miles collectively. As of Wednesday night, people have done 26,110.719. To get your miles counted, register and log your trail miles at https://runsignup.com/Race/MI/Lansing/MichiganTrailsWeekChallenge.
