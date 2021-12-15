CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Frankfort woman faced two breaking and entering-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alanah Lee Larson was charged with attempted breaking and entering a building with intent and breaking and entering illegal entry without the owner’s permission for her connection with an incident on Aug. 19 in Liberty Township. If convicted of the attempted breaking and entering offense, Larson faces up to five years in prison.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Larson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $5,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled on Dec. 21.
