CADILLAC — A 29-year-old Frankfort woman faced drug and alcohol-related offenses during her recent arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alanah Lee Larson was charged with one count of possession of Hydrocodone second or subsequent offense and open intoxicants in a vehicle for her connection with an incident on July 30 in Liberty Township. If convicted, Larson faces up to two years in prison and or a $2,000 fine.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Larson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
At 12:10 a.m. on July 30, troopers from the Cadillac Michigan State Police Post stopped a vehicle for having no insurance on 45 1/2 Road near 12 Road in Liberty Township, according to a press release. The driver, later identified as Larson, also allegedly had an open container of alcohol in a driver’s side cup holder, police said.
Further investigations showed Larson also allegedly had a Schedule II narcotic, Hydrocodone. Larson was arrested and lodged in the Wexford County Jail pending her arraignment.
The court issued a $25,000 cash or surety bond and she is scheduled to be back in court on Aug. 17.
