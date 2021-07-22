CADILLAC — A 28-year-old Frankfort woman faced possession and drugged driving offenses during her arraignment in Wexford County’s 84th District Court.
Alanah Lee Larson was charged with one count of possession of methamphetamine second or subsequent offense and operating while intoxicated, controlled substance, for her connection with an incident on March 23 in Cedar Creek Township. If convicted, Larson faces up to 20 years in prison and/or $15,000 in fines and fees.
The charges are merely accusations and not evidence of guilt. Larson is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law. The prosecution has the burden of proving guilt beyond a reasonable doubt.
The court issued a $10,000 cash or surety bond and a probable cause conference was scheduled for July 27.
