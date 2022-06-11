Franklin Elementary Celebrates Last Day of School by Honoring 5th Grade Class

CADILLAC — With temperatures finally on the rise, summer is officially for Cadillac schools students who celebrated their last day.
Franklin Elementary School celebrated its last day by holding a clapout for the fifth-graders. The event was held Friday, June 10, by the playground outside.
The clapout is an annual event done on the last day of school to celebrate fifth graders graduating and as they head to sixth grade. The event has been going on for more than 10 years.
“The clapout was started because we were looking for a way to celebrate our fifth-graders as they get ready for middle school,” said Principal Jaime Heuker.
More than 600 kids from first to fourth grade created a tunnel around the playground where the 109 fifth-graders walked through. The first portion of the tunnel had parents on either side cheering the kids on as they passed. Leading the class was fellow fifth-graders Emmett Damgard, Mina Schneider, Perry Lavigne and Cooper Wolff.
Fifth-grader Lydia Mitchell said that she felt sad because she won’t see her teachers and maybe her friends next year.
“(I feel) kinda sad because we don’t really get to see the teachers here anymore; we will see our friends next year but sometimes you don’t get to see them because of different classes and stuff,” said Mitchell.
With the amount of testing the students had to do this year, fifth-grade teacher Lisa Kassuba said she is proud of her kids.
“I feel a sense of accomplishment because I had them for a lot of time; I feel good about how I’ve prepared them for the next step,” Kassuba said.
The clapout is a day of happiness and tears as parents also say goodbye to Franklin Elementary.
Mike and Charity Cherven celebrated their youngest graduating from fifth grade. They are proud that almost all their kids graduated from Franklin Elementary.
“He’s our youngest of six so it’s a little heartbreaking as our other kids have all grown up and moved on,” said Mike Cherven.
For now, the graduated fifth-graders can relax and spend time with family and friends before they head off to Mackinaw Trail Middle School in the fall.
