CADILLAC — On Jan. 28 kindergarten through second-grade students and staff moved into the new addition at Franklin Elementary.
It shouldn’t come as a big surprise but Cadillac Area Public Schools Superintendent Jennifer Brown said the students and staff are loving the new classrooms. While the younger students are getting to use the new addition, the wing will be for the older students when the new school year starts next fall.
“We are very excited. The kids are very excited. They describe the spaces as happy, which is fun,‘ Brown said. “Through their lens, they are excited to see the windows, the natural light, and everyone seems more positive and happy.‘
Construction started last spring at Franklin and Lincoln elementary schools but started in earnest after school let out this past June. Both projects are to be completed by the start of the 2020-21 school year.
Brown said the existing wings of Franklin will undergo renovations so they will be very similar to the new build. This includes new windows, heating and cooling, flooring and carpeting. The existing wing that remains occupied through the school year, those classrooms as well as the old kitchen and old main office will be renovated during the summer.
With the new addition including a new cafeteria and kitchen, all students will be able to utilize the newer part of the building for lunch.
“The demo and renovations began last week and we are ahead of schedule. The quicker we can get in will allow all of our kids to enjoy the new spaces,‘ Brown said. “It is amazing how efficient they are working. We are really impressed with the local contractors who bid these jobs and we are hopeful they will continue to do the projects moving forward.‘
The roughly $65.5 million bond proposal funding construction was passed by less than a 1,000-vote margin in May 2018. Since that time, the projects including those at Franklin and Lincoln had been in the planning and development stages.
The majority of the bond’s generated funds, $32.5 million, will support a full renovation of the junior/senior high school. The central office also will be relocated to the high school.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.