CADILLAC — The 73rd and 126th Army Bands will make their way to the Cadillac Performing Arts Pavilion on Father’s Day.
The concert is free to the public on June 18 beginning at 1 p.m.
The 73rd Army Band is a part of the Virgin Islands Army National Guard. The band plays different styles native to the islands including calypso and steelpans.
The 126th Army Band is a part of the Army National Guard in Belmont, Michigan. The band has three main purposes to, “Serve the military for ceremonies and parades and entertain troops at the pleasure of the Adjutant General and Governor; second to perform for civilian events to entertain the people of the state of Michigan; and third to train for force protection,” according to its bio.
The band plays different styles including brass, rock, ceremonial, and a jazz combo.
There will also be an honor guard presentation and food trucks for the event.
The event will be a one-time performance.
“When they do these in different communities, they do not charge anything for it. They want it to be a free concert,” leadership and operations director at the Cadillac Chamber of Commerce Beth Miller said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.