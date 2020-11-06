Free dental, health expo in Cadillac canceled this year due to COVID

CADILLAC — Like so many other events that people look forward to every year, this year's free dental and health care expo has been canceled as a result of COVID-19.
Since 2016, the Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church has hosted a expo that offered free dental care to people in the area.
In past years, the expo also offered vision exams, health screenings, haircuts, family portraits and other services, absolutely free of charge thanks in large part to the local dentists, optometrists and health care providers that volunteer their time to help out.
The event has grown in popularity each year, drawing hundreds of people and packing the Seventh Day Adventist Church at 801 East Division St. The event became so popular, that in 2018 they decided to move it to the Wex to better accommodate all the people who showed up.
Expos like the one held in Cadillac also are held in other places around the country by the Seventh Day Adventist Church.
Event organizer Laura McKinley said the organization affiliated with the Seventh Day Adventist Church that puts these expos on and provides the mobile dental station canceled all of the events they had planned for 2020.
McKinley said she has received some calls from people wondering if the expo would be held this year, so its cancellation is very disheartening news.
She said they are "praying we are able to do one next year."
McKinley said the church historically has had a large component of medical missionary work — stemming from Jesus's selfless service to the downtrodden — and this event is an extension of that.
From the time of its inception to now, the expo in Cadillac has provided more than $500,000 worth of dental and health care services to people in Northern Michigan.
Incidentally, there may be more people than usual in need of dental services this year, as dentists around the country and in Northern Michigan have noted an uptick in cracked teeth as a result of stress and disrupted eating patterns caused by the pandemic.
Dr. Jennifer White, owner of Brite White Dental in Manton, recently told the Cadillac News she sees a case of cracked teeth at least once a day, on average.
White said teeth fractures from grinding are especially problematic in this area, which already has a higher prevalence of tooth decay among the population due to lack of fluoride in drinking water and other factors.
White said not since the 2008 economic crash has she noticed this many patients with teeth grinding issues related to underlying stress.
Other explanations for why dentists are seeing more cracked teeth pertain to the way that people have adjusted their eating habits and daily routines, White said. For example, with many more people working from home, it’s easier to snack on foods they wouldn’t normally eat if they were at work; they also may forget to brush and floss because they were out of their normal routine.
Also, some people deal with stress by eating unhealthy foods, which can accelerate the deterioration process.
