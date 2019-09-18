CADILLAC — Usually, the services of a highly-trained professional come dearly.
This Friday and Sunday, they will be available in Cadillac absolutely free of charge, no questions asked.
It sounds too good to be true, but it isn’t.
The Cadillac Seventh Day Adventist Church will be holding their annual Health Expo Sept. 20 and Sept. 22 at the Wex., from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., both days.
Each year the expo is held, coordinator Laura McKinley said it seems to grow as word spreads that there is no catch.
The church has been organizing the expo since 2016 and over the years has provided around $500,000 worth of medical services, McKinley said.
Dentists, oral hygienists, nurses and other health care professionals volunteer their time and expertise to serve as many people as possible.
Dental services offered at this year’s Expo will include cleanings, fillings, abstractions and crowns; they will be doing crowns only on Sunday, as that is the day they will have access to a crown machine.
McKinley said by far the most needed service they provide is dental work, although that isn’t all that is offered at the Expo, by any means.
This year, the Expo also will offer blood draws to test for a plethora of health indicators, including blood pressure and cholesterol. There also will be nutritional coaching; a psychologist for depression counseling; a physical therapist; family portraits from a professional photographer; and hair cuts.
To pay for the materials they use at the Expo, McKinley said church members donate money throughout the year. They also have use of a mobile station owned by the Seventh Day Adventist Church that allows dental hygienists to see up to 15 people at a time during the event. She said the mobile station also comes with insurance, so volunteer professionals don’t have to provide their own
McKinley said the church historically has had a large component of medical missionary work, and this event is an extension of that. Several years ago, she witnessed a similar expo held in Los Angeles, during which 10,000 people were served.
“It was so touching to see,‘ McKinley said. “One of Jesus’ greatest works was healing people. If you read the Bible, you’ll notice that he was healing more than anything else. No, we’re not a third-world country, but there is a lot of need here.‘
Due to the popularity of the event, services are first-come, first-served, so McKinley suggests people come early. Attendees also should be prepared to wait, although there will be plenty of things to do while awaiting their turn.
Attendees will be given a number, which will save their place in line while they check out all the other stations at the Expo.
McKinley said they are looking for additional professionals willing to help out. She said they are looking for dentists, dental assistants, oral hygienists and nurses.
Anyone interested in helping out can text McKinley at (231) 631-2395.
