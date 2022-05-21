Free family movies this summer at Cadillac 4

CADILLAC — Families look to add an extra activity to their summer schedule can catch a free movie at the GQT Cadillac 4 theater. The Summer Family Flicks program is coming to Cadillac with the help of a sponsorship from Toy Town.
Starting June 1 and ending Aug. 4, families will be able to see a number of kid-friendly movies for no charge. The movies will run every Wednesday and Thursday at 10 a.m.
A few of June’s features include Cloudy With a Chance of Meatballs and Kung Fu Panda. July will have Trolls World Tour and Pets 2, and August will round off the program with “Scoob!” and “The Croods A New Age.”
All movies will be shown in theater 4, but Manager Jessica Hatcher said they will open up a second theater if necessary. Summer is typically a busy season for the theater, and she said it’s not unusual for there to be a big crowd.
In years past, the theater did host a summer family movie program, but the ticket cost was still $1 per person and free with a rewards card.
Now, under a new corporate, Hatcher said they’re finally able to offer the movies at no cost to everyone.
“The benefit is to help families come in and see a movie, especially if they’re not financially able to come and pay for a movie,” she said. “Since kids love kids movies, it’s a great time to bond with family, and it’s free.”
There is a stigma surrounding the high cost of movie theaters, and Hatcher is hoping that a side effect of the program will be showing people the asset that a local theater can be to a community.
“Especially since times have been hard after COVID, some people are still struggling financially,” Hatcher said. “So if they are able to get here during the movie, it’s nice to just be with them for free.”
All GQT owned theaters promote Summer Family Flicks each year, and Hatcher said they’ll be taking place at the Cadillac location every summer moving forward.
Patrons have noticed the family movie lineup, but Hatcher said they often aren’t aware that there isn’t a ticket cost. She said it’s important for families to note that fact because it means the theater will fill up fast on those Wednesday and Thursday mornings.
She said any family planning to attend should arrive early. Additional information on the Summer Family Flicks program will be updated consistently on the GQT Cadillac Facebook page and website.
