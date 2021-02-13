Free fishing weekend a cold one this year

Love may be in the air this Valentine's Day weekend, but it also marks the first of two free fishing weekends in 2021.
This year’s winter Free Fishing Weekend dates are Feb. 13 and 14. The sport depends on cold weather and ice, but the free fishing event is happening during some of the harshest weather this winter.
When it comes to what to wear when heading out this weekend, Pure Michigan suggests layering up. A hat, gloves and jacket are no-brainers, but Pure Michigan said layering with long underwear as a base under a fleece and windbreaker, thermal socks and a scarf will help keep any angler toasty.
One thing to avoid when laying up, however, is cotton. No matter how cold the weather is, wearing layers can cause sweating and Pure Michigan said nothing is worse than being damp on the ice. Cotton clothes are prone to absorbing and holding on to moisture.
Good boots, specifically made for the cold, also are important to stay comfortable and safe, according to Pure Michigan.
On Feb. 13 and Feb. 14, all fishing license fees are waived. A Recreation Passport is not required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations will still apply.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello recently said he anticipates many people will participate in this weekend's free fishing opportunities. He also said it is tough this time of year to entice the fish to bite, but not impossible.
With ice on the area lakes since December, there isn't much oxygen in the water. As a result, the fish are not active, especially on shallow lakes. The ice also prevents light penetration, which causes photosynthesis and oxygen production from aquatic vegetation.
Regardless, Tonello said it is still anticipated people will come out to fish and many will be successful. For more information about the free fishing weekend, go to michigan.gov/freefishing.
