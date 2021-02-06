CADILLAC — On the phone Friday morning, the constant "ding-dong" of a doorbell was heard in the background as Steve Knaisel talked about ice fishing.
Although the Pilgrim Village Resort and Fishing Shop owner was talking about the stellar ice fishing season, customers were flocking to the store to purchase snowmobile trail permits after Mother Nature dumped a fresh coating of snow on the area and was looking to add to the total throughout the weekend.
Knaisel said he was meeting residents of the Buckeye State who had traveled north knowing of the coming storm. While this February morning was full of eager snowmobilers, Knaisel said since December his shop has been full of anglers. It has been one of the best seasons and years he can remember.
"It has been one of the best seasons we have had. People have been hungry to do things. Up until recently, they couldn't go bowling, they couldn't go to the theater and they couldn't go out to dinner," he said. "People were finding they could cut a hole in the ice, have fun and you get to eat what you catch."
It has been a fun season, according to Knaisel.
Yes, COVID-19 has played a role in more people taking to the outdoors since the pandemic started, but Knaisel said having ice when no one else did prove to be a bigger reason, especially when it comes to attracting out of state visitors. Jokingly Knaisel said half of Indiana and Ohio were in the Cadillac area. He said some fellow downstate Michiganders also made the trek north to utilize the ice.
As one could imagine, with the increased demand, keeping gear in stock has been more difficult. That only has been magnified due to the lack of supply, which Knaisel said will likely continue once the lakes open up and the temperatures warm up.
"It has been terrible trying to keep things in stock. It will be difficult the rest of the year too," he said.
Next week, Knaisel said he anticipates it will again be a busy time for his shop. Next weekend is the winter version of Free Fishing Weekend. This year’s winter Free Fishing Weekend dates are Feb. 13 and 14.
All fishing license fees will be waived those two days. A Recreation Passport will not be required for entry into state parks and boating access sites during Free Fishing Weekend. Residents and out-of-state visitors may enjoy fishing on both inland and Great Lakes waters for all species of fish. All fishing regulations, however, will still apply.
Michigan Department of Natural Resources Fisheries Biologist Mark Tonello said he anticipates that a lot of people will participate in next weekend's free fishing opportunities. He also said this time of year it is tougher to entice the fish to bite, but not impossible.
"There is not a ton of oxygen, so the fish are not super active, especially on shallow lakes. It can slow down this time of year and a lot of anglers will look for the first thaw where water is going into the holes. That is when the crappie fire back up," he said.
He said the lack of oxygen in the water is to be expected as ice and snow have been on local lakes since before Christmas. That means light penetration, which causes photosynthesis and oxygen production from aquatic vegetation, is not happening.
Regardless, Tonello said it is still anticipated people will come out to fish and many will be successful. For more information about the upcoming free fishing weekend, go to michigan.gov/freefishing.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.