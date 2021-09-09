CADILLAC — Community members on Friday and Saturday can gather at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion to see a Footliters’ performance of “The Guys,” free of charge.
Both performances will take place at 7:30 p.m.
Written almost 20 years ago, “The Guys” is a show that dives into the personal lives of the firemen who were lost in the 9/11 attack.
Although it has a direct correlation to the tragedy, Footliters President Joe Baumann said the show’s focus isn’t on the terrorism that occurred that day; it’s about the human experience.
“So it’s the story of the guys themselves, not so much about the terrorism or the act, or how we all felt, but what it was like to lose those people at that time,” he said. “So it really zeros in on their personal experiences.”
Bringing “The Guys” to Cadillac had been on Baumann’s mind for quite some time, but the opportunity to bring the community together under a common experience encouraged him to commit to the show this year.
“I’ve long wanted to direct this show and thought it would be a really perfect thing,” he said. “Especially coming out of COVID, and wanting to do something for the community, in the community, that can have a real connection to the community.”
People often say they remember exactly where they were when 9/11 happened, and the impact went far beyond New York City. For that reason, Baumann believes the show will resonate with every person in attendance.
The response from police officers and firefighters in the community was positive, Baumann said, and they were given the opportunity to choose a cause and collect donations in place of selling tickets.
“For them, it was the Veterans Community Park on the north side of Cadillac,” he said. “I think the opportunity, both the connection to the show, and also in connection to a charity they seem to care deeply about, appears to have really excited them, and I’m excited to have them.”
The overarching theme of “The Guys” resonates with veterans, according to Veterans Serving Veterans President Roger Bandeen.
“Well, you know, that kind of mirrors what we have going on in the park with our PTSD,” he said. “Our veterans take care of our country outside of our borders, and our police, fire and first responders, of course, take care of things domestically, so we have the same mission, it’s just different on different soil.”
All donations raised from the performances will go into the Vets Serving Vets general fund and can be used to support projects like the 5k course, the cemetery and the picnic pavilion, which Bandeen said could be used as a performance stage by the Footliters in the future.
Presenting the opportunity for veterans to reintegrate themselves and connect with their peers and neighbors is another way Bandeen believes the show could have a positive impact on Vets Serving Vets.
“I think the community is just starting to get a feel and understanding for the impact of what Veterans Community Park is all about, and how it’s really going to contribute to a better community for veterans and non-veterans,” he said.
Leading up to the show, Baumann said his two-person cast is focusing on putting themselves in the place of their characters to best communicate their experience to the audience.
“I would say that the successes are, they’re getting there, and they’re working on those things to really help the community access those moments, and those feelings, much like many of us did 20 years ago,” he said.
A second weekend of “The Guys” will be taking place at First Presbyterian Church from Sept. 17-18. To learn more about the Cadillac Footliters and other upcoming performance dates, visit www.cadillacfootliters.com.
