Free masks to be made available soon

CADILLAC – We're still months away from a vaccine-provided herd immunity to SARS-COV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.
The general population isn't expected to begin receiving vaccinations for several more months.
Mask-wearing will continue to be a critical part of the plan for public health.
On Monday, the state of Michigan's Department of Health and Human Services announced that the state would be giving away 3.5 million free KN95 masks as part of the Mask Up, Mask Right campaign.
“We are urging Michiganders to Mask Up and Mask Right to protect themselves, their loved ones and their communities from COVID-19,‘ said MDHHS Director Robert Gordon. “Wearing the right kind of mask is important. Today’s distribution of effective masks will help more Michiganders limit the spread of COVID to save lives and get back to normal sooner.‘
The state will use local partners, like health departments and community action agencies, to distribute the masks.
However, some local health departments haven't received their shipment yet. They're expected to arrive by the end of the month.
KN95s are not washable 'but can be used similarly to procedure paper masks, then disposed of," MDHHS noted.
The most recent guidance on mask-wearing calls for the masks to be made of three layers. While it's still acceptable to wear home-sewn cloth masks, the state is urging you to use three layers of fabric. You can also use three-layered disposable or KN95 masks.
"KN95 masks are similar to but should not be confused with N95 masks that are intended for health care workers who are engaged as part of their work in higher-risk settings," the state noted.
MDHHS is also urging you to wear your mask correctly. It should fit snugly over your nose and mouth.
It will be up to local agencies to determine how many KN95s to distribute per person; details were not readily available from District Health Department No. 10 on the plan for distribution. However, local health department offices and local MDHHS offices were the local sites listed by the state as those where the masks have been sent.
