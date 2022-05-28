Get ready for another summer of free live music in Northern Michigan.
Performances are planned in Wexford, Missaukee and Osceola counties beginning in June and lasting through the summer months — all at no cost to listeners.
Cadillac and Reed City will be hosting world-class bands and performers from all over the country every week. The music comes as part of a 27-year musical series that goes by the name of Upbeat Cadillac and the Crossroads Picnic Showcase, respectively.
Tim Scully first brought free jazz shows to Cadillac in 1995 at the request of Carol Potter — then-director of the Cadillac Area Visitors Bureau — after she saw some performances in Baldwin, where he co-founded the musical series a couple of years earlier.
Carol arranged with Pat Lakin, then-director of the Cadillac Arts Council, to provide funding support for the inaugural season of “UpBeat Cadillac.”
For 10 straight weeks every Thursday starting on June 23, a touring band will come to Cadillac to perform. On the Friday after the Cadillac show, the band will perform in Reed City.
Scully said he’s found that a selection of musicians from all over the country seems to appeal more to the crowds that come out to the annual shows than pure jazz. During this year’s series, performers will cover a vast range of styles, including R ‘n B, blues, jazzy rock, soul, pop, jazz, show tunes and funky pop.
The lineup for this year’s UpBeat Cadillac series features some familiar faces, including blues guitarist Paul Nelson, who has played in Cadillac several times.
Other performers include The Jack Pine Savages, Ted Alan and the Under-privileged featuring Rob Smith, Double Trouble, James Armstrong, Greg Nagy’s Men of Leisure, Bobby Murray, Planet D Nonet, Robert Pace’s Natures Brew featuring Rick Hicks, and the Eat-It-Up Trio featuring Michael Harrison and vocalist Ellie Martin.
The shows will be held every Thursday at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion from 7 to 9:15 p.m., rain or shine. The same concerts are held in Reed City at Rambadt Park Bandstand from 7 to 9:15 p.m. on Friday.
The shows also will be broadcasted on 99.3 FM for people who prefer to listen from the comfort of their homes, vehicles or boats.
While the shows are free to attend, the series is funded through donations from organizations and members of the community. Scully has said that scrounging up enough money to pay for the series is a challenge year after year.
“I’m really excited about this year’s lineup. It’s gonna be a lot of fun,” Scully said. “It’ll be upbeat, and hopefully we’ll get some support so we can break even this year.”
Donations to keep the series going can be made to: UpBeat Cadillac, 302 S. Mitchell St. Cadillac Michigan 49601. For information, call (231) 723-7500 or email scully.ts@icloud.com.
Also playing a number of times in Cadillac this summer will be the 40-member Clam Lake Band. Performances are scheduled from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Cadillac-Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion on June 27, July 11, July 18, July 25, Aug. 1 and Aug. 8 — all Mondays.
In Missaukee County, the Music in the Park series in Lake City is returning for another year.
The announcement came during a recent Lake City Council meeting by City Superintendent Ray Vassar.
“We are looking at (having it) every Thursday,” Vassar said. “It’s going to be in the downtown city park in Lake City. It will be from 7 to 9 p.m.”
Vassar said the series will feature a mixture of local and out-of-state old-time rock and gospel bands.
Performers booked for this year’s series include The Gaels (Irish band) on June 30, John and Kate on July 14, the Blue Water Ramblers on July 21, the Adam Joynt Band on July 28, and The Foresters on Aug. 4.
