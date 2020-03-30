Free naloxone still available in Cadillac area amid disruptions caused by COVID-19

CADILLAC — During this time of shuttered office hours and restricted access to services, those who offer free naloxone want at-risk individuals and their families to know they can still get the lifesaving drug, either in person or through the mail.
Naloxone — the generic name for a drug that reverses the effects of opioid overdose — still is available through a number of different avenues, including a mail delivery service that recently expanded in Michigan.
Grand Rapids Red Project has partnered with New York-based NEXT Naloxone to begin scaling up their naloxone distribution program, which enables individuals who can’t access naloxone to receive it in the mail after completing a brief online training and enrollment.
Jamie Favaro, the founder of NEXT Naloxone, said she believes the best service is provided by in-person harm reduction programs (such as the Harm Reduction Michigan program run out of an office on Mitchell Street in Cadillac) but an online model is still a necessity for people who have no other option.
“If you live in a rural area, or you’re poor, you should have the same access to support and harm reduction,‘ said Favaro.
Favaro said the online training includes lessons on how to administer the naloxone in the event of an overdose, what to do after administering the naloxone (call 911), and how to comfort someone dealing with withdrawals after being revived and convince them not to consume more drugs, which could lead to another overdose.
Favaro told the Cadillac News that they didn’t notice an increase in people ordering naloxone after states starting issuing stay-at-home orders to contain the spread of COVID-19. This was somewhat concerning, as organizations that distribute naloxone and clean syringes as part of harm reduction protocols are encouraging drug users to stock up on supplies. The goal is to make sure people have what they need in case there are shortages or services they rely on have been reduced.
The mail-in program offers both intramuscular shot and nasal spray versions of naloxone and the drug arrives in a nondescript package. Those without an address can order through general delivery and pick their package up at a local post office.
For more information or to request a kit and get training, visit www.naloxoneforall.org/michigan.
The project is supported by Vital Strategies, a global public health organization and lead partner on the $50 million overdose response initiative announced by Bloomberg Philanthropies in November 2019, with $10 million allocated to projects in Michigan. Vital Strategies was instrumental in the opening of the Harm Reduction Michigan office in Cadillac, which distributes free naloxone several days a week.
Pam Lynch, director of Harm Reduction Michigan, said the mail-in service is a good option for those who might be uncomfortable picking up naloxone in person or without the means to travel. That being said, there are a lot of benefits to visiting a Harm Reduction Michigan location in person, including access to treatment resources, hepatitis tests and more.
“We don’t want to see the overdose rate increase because of COVID-19,‘ Lynch said. “We want people to know they can still get naloxone to keep in their homes and their cars. People in Cadillac are desperate for help. There is really a dearth of some of these tools.‘
Cadillac’s Harm Reduction Michigan office is located at 850 North Mitchell St., Suite B and has hours open to the public on Tuesdays from 5 to 8 p.m. and Thursdays from 1 to 4 p.m. As they develop a better idea of staffing availability, Lynch said they’ll increase the number of days and times they are open.
Lynch said they’ve been open about a week and so far the reception has been pretty well received, serving about 10-20 clients already.
Before the COVID-19 crisis hit Michigan, Lynch said they were ready to bring in treatment providers who could see people on a weekly basis and prescribe medications such as suboxone and methadone to help with the rehabilitation process. Currently, there are no medication assisted treatment programs in Cadillac. As a result of the disruptions caused by COVID-19, however, Lynch said this program had to be put on hold for now.
