Free pheasant hunt for veterans, first responders coming up later this month near Marion

MARION — As a way of saying “thank you” to those who’ve served the country in the military and also those who’ve served the community as first responders, a hunting preserve in Osceola County for the last 16 years has hosted a free pheasant hunt.
The hunt is coming up on its 17th year later this month, from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, and Tails-A-Waggin’ preserve operator Chuck Connell said they’re expecting at least 350 hunters during the four-day event.
Each participant is treated to a hunt on the 440-acre Tails-A-Waggin’ preserve, which is located four miles south of the Missaukee County line and two miles west of Marion at 18319 50th Ave.
Five pheasants are released for each hunter, who is accompanied on their excursion by a guide with hunting dogs. Connell said they’re expecting to release around 1,700 pheasants during the event. For hunters that can’t walk or have mobility issues, track chairs are available for their use.
All attendees are given meal. This year’s meal will be catered by Pietro’s Italian Restaurant, which has volunteered to cook during all four days of the hunt.
Connell said they are hoping to have a CH-47 Chinook helicopter do a flyby this year, similar to past years, but instead of just hovering over the honor guard while they do the opening prayer and flag ceremony, this year they may be landing on the preserve at 8 a.m. Friday.
While Friday and Saturday are booked up with hunters, Connell said there may be spots open Sunday and Monday.
Connell said the event wouldn’t be possible without the support of donors and volunteers.
For sponsorship and sign-up information, go to veteranshunt.org or www.preservehunt.com, email childrenscharters@gmail.com, or call (231) 743-6483.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.