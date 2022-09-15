Free pheasant hunt for veterans, first responders coming up later this month near Marion

In this Cadillac News file photo, hunt guide Colton Miller hesitates to take a shot at a pheasant that took off from some brush. Miller didn’t want to shoot too low and risk hitting his dog. The hunt is coming up on its 17th year later this month, from Sept. 23 to Sept. 26, and Tails-A-Waggin’ preserve operator Chuck Connell said they’re expecting at least 350 hunters during the four-day event.