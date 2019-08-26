CADILLAC — Some parents fear accidents. Some fear other people.
Keeping kids safe requires supervision.
But developing children into independent adults requires a certain lack of supervision; time when kids are alone, when they can color their world without a parent’s filter.
Parents who lean hard into that idea, known as “free-range parents,‘ have occasionally run into trouble with the law in communities around the country.
“Free-range parenting makes the news often,‘ acknowledged Shane Miller, complex care coordinator for the Wexford Physician Hospital Organization who is also a behavioral therapist at Mackinaw Trail Middle School through a partnership between Munson Healthcare and the school district.
Michigan law has few hard-and-fast rules about child supervision.
You won’t find the term “free-range parenting‘ in Michigan Department of Health and Human Services (MDHHS) policies, said Luther Lovell, director of Wexford-Missaukee MDHHS.
“I certainly don’t think the public at large should worry about the department’s involvement in their lives,‘ Lovell said. The department doesn’t investigate unless somebody is accused of violating child protection laws, he said.
“We don’t want to be involved anywhere where we don’t need to be.‘
The Michigan Department of Health and Human Services handles abuse and neglect through Child Protective Services, while prosecutors handle crime, which may involve truancy, contributing to delinquency of minors, and child abuse, according to Wexford County Prosecutor Jason Elmore.
“One of the public policy concerns is when does neglect — or what one may call ‘bad parenting’ — become criminal versus creating the appearance of punishing the lower economical class? It costs a lot to live,‘ Elmore said, citing limited public transportation, dual incomes, and divorce.
On the other hand, in older generations, leaving kids unattended some of the time wasn’t a parenting philosophy. It was just life, Elmore noted.
WHEN CAN KIDS BE LEFT ALONE?
The right time to leave a child unattended is subjective, situational and ultimately up to the parents.
Parenting decisions are best made by the people who know the child best — the parents, Lovell said.
“Our policy, our department, our staff, respect a parent’s ability to parent,‘ he said.
While the primary role of parents is to set an example and mentor their children, “the specifics in how that is done depends on the parent, the child, and available resources,‘ Elmore said.
The lack of a firm rule on when kids can and can’t be left alone allows parents to decide when an individual child is ready.
Each of Lovell’s own children was ready to be left alone at a different age, he noted.
While Michigan doesn’t have an age written into statute, when MDHHS receives a report, the age of 10 is a guidepost. Is the child older or younger than 10? Other important questions are whether the child is ambulatory, able to feed themselves, or make a phone call to ask for help.
“It’s a very difficult one to ascribe an age to,‘ Lovell said. “It just depends on the degree of need.‘
For parents deciding whether to leave their child unattended, Miller suggests evaluating their overall behavior.
How well do they handle responsibilities at home? How aware are they of surroundings? What are their behaviors like?
Are they acting up at home? Are they acting up at school?
If they are, “then that’s a lot of responsibility for somebody who already can’t control themselves in a structured environment,‘ Miller noted.
CONSEQUENCES FOR PARENTS
Parents are unlikely to lose custody of their children just because a stranger disagrees with their parenting decisions and reports them to CPS.
MDHHS uses a “reasonable person‘ standard to assess whether a parent has exercised poor judgment in leaving a child unattended. Would a reasonable person think harm was likely to occur?
“Despite how vague that sounds, when you get to court on some of these issues, you’d be surprised at how many people would agree is a reasonable risk,‘ Lovell said.
When asked about acts of god, like a tree branch falling suddenly and hitting a child who was walking alone to a nearby park, Lovell said it would depend. If tree branches were falling there everyday, then a reasonable person might think it was too risky.
Last year, MDHHS received 63,519 complaints alleging improper supervision, out of 171,000 total complaints, Lovell noted on a phone call with MDHHS spokesman Bob Wheaton and the Cadillac News. Some cases involve more than one complaint.
Of the 171,000 complaints, the department opened investigations on 100,000 and confirmed just 20-25% of them.
Even then, few children are taken from their parents, Wheaton said. The department tries to keep families together.
Most complaints, about 70%, come from mandatory reporters, Wheaton said.
PROSECUTION
Apart from child abuse and neglect cases, parents can also face legal consequences if their child commits a crime while unattended.
“It is a crime called ‘contributing to the delinquency of a minor’ for a parent or guardian to do some act or omission that neglects a child and that child gets into legal trouble,‘ Elmore said via email. “For example, if the free-range parenting creates the opportunity in which the child commits a crime and is charged in juvenile court, it could be a misdemeanor crime punishable by up to 90 days.‘
Truancy — skipping too much school — is also a misdemeanor that could put a parent in jail for 90 days.
“In nearly every one of my felony cases, especially with repeat offenders, the defendant had a difficult childhood,‘ Elmore said. “I firmly believe that the cure to most of our societal issues starts in the home with good parenting.‘
PREPARING CHILDREN FOR INDEPENDENCE
After-school or YMCA activities can be a good way to foster independence in children, according to Miller.
Groups, camps, sports and the like place kids in social structures where they learn from each other and adults while learning teamwork and self-discipline.
“Those all offer really good opportunities for growth and development,‘ Miller said.
In football, for example, “think about the additional responsibilities,‘ Miller said. There’s equipment you need to care for, plays you need to learn, kids you need to interact with that you normally wouldn’t. And kids interact with coaches, volunteers and instructors who can be inspiring and motivating.
Crucially, in after-school activities, kids learn to troubleshoot and overcome challenges, Miller said.
Elmore urged parents to be active and present.
“I am weary of labels,‘ Elmore said. “Being a parent is a wonderful blessing, challenge, and experience; however, it is a big responsibility.‘
