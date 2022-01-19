CADILLAC — A 23-year-old Free Soil man died Saturday after he hit a tree while snowboarding at Caberfae Peaks.
Michigan State Police Seventh District Public Information Officer Lt. Derrick Carroll confirmed Kyle Allen Mellon died Saturday after an obituary released by the family stated he had tragically died while snowboarding at the Cadillac area resort.
Carroll said Mellon hit a tree while he was snowboarding at Caberfae Peaks on Jan. 15. He also said no one saw Mellon hit the tree, but several skiers heard the crash and responded to render aid to him. Carroll also said Mellon hit the tree on the Lift Line trail run.
Pete Meyer of Caberfae Peaks Ski Resort said at approximately 11 a.m., the 23-year-old was snowboarding and lost control. In a statement, Meyer also said that is when he collided with trees on the side of a groomed trail.
“Unfortunately, his injuries were severe and he did not survive,” he said. “Caberfae Peaks is heartbroken and praying for the family.”
