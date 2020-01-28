Free trees

CADILLAC — Trees do a lot of work for us. They clean the air. They hold soil in place. They provide shade, helping city streets and homes stay cool. And, it’s widely believed that trees in your landscaping add value to your home (a Michigan State University study published in 2005 found that “a good landscape adds 5 to 11% to the perceived value of a home.‘
In Cadillac, homeowners can get trees planted in their yard for free — though it’s technically the city’s tree because trees under this program are planted in the city’s right-of-way. On streets with sidewalks, the right-of-way is often the space between the sidewalk and the curb. In other parts of town, where there aren’t sidewalks, the size of the city’s right-of-way will vary.
Mike Coy, the city’s zoning administrator, applies for grants from Consumer’s Energy and DTE every year to partially fund the program.
His own home has trees from the program, he told the Cadillac News.
“I have a monster of a maple tree that was planted five years ago,‘ Coy said. “It’s gorgeous.‘
Homeowners can apply for trees; some are planted in the spring and some are planted in the fall. But if your application is successful, you have to commit to caring for the trees. Young trees take a lot of watering.
You’re allowed to select which kind of tree you’d prefer, though if there’s a power line overhead, you’ll have to select a species that doesn’t grow as tall, so it won’t interfere with the power line.
In the spring, you have more options of what kind of tree you’d like to see planted in your yard (the full list of species is on the city’s application, which is at the city’s website); the fall planting session is more limited to hardier species, like sugar or sunset maples.
While the city does list a Feb. 28 deadline to apply for the spring planting session, in practice, your application will be considered even after the deadline if there are still trees available.
In 2019, Cadillac planted 55 new trees and removed 47 diseased and damaged trees.
Extra trees get planted in city parks and the cemetery.
“To help cover some of the costs the city annually applies for forestry tree planting grants from the Consumers Energy Foundation and DTE Energy Foundation Tree Planting Grant Programs,‘ Coy wrote in an email. “We in 2019 were granted the maximum amounts allocated in both programs which totaled $5,500. Both programs will pay up to $100 per tree which covers approximately 25 percent of the cost to purchase, plant, add nutritional soil, and water for at least the first growing season.‘
Consumers Energy presented a $2,500 check to the city for the tree program during the city’s first meeting of 2020.
“This brand is really part of our mission across the state to really look at the planet and how we impact the planet and how we can impact the communities that we serve and really provide that opportunity for communities to thrive,‘ said Doug DeYoung, community affairs manager for Consumers Energy.
