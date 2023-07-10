CADILLAC — After five days of fun and freedom, the Cadillac Freedom Festival ended it return with fireworks Saturday night over Lake Cadillac.
The day started with the Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition, a car show on Mitchell Street, cornhole tournament, vendors and three musical acts in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion but the exclamation was definitely the fireworks display.
People lined the shores of Lake Cadillac and boats flooded the canal to enter into Lake Cadillac as the sun was setting Saturday.
