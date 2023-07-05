Schedule of events for the Cadillac Freedom Festival All activities take place in the Cadillac Commons unless otherwise noted. Times are tentative and subject to change. WEDNESDAY, JULY 5 • 1 to 4 p.m. — Kids activities at The Market • 4:30 to 7 p.m. — Northern Lights Irish Dancers perform in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 5 p.m. — Splash Pad Pizza and Dance Party at the Plaza • Dusk — Movie night at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. Movie shown will be “Lightyear” THURSDAY, JULY 6 • Noon to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 6:30 p.m. — Kids Pet Parade • 7 p.m. — Rodney Whitaker performs as part of UpBeat Cadillac Music Series and Cadillac After Hours Market FRIDAY, JULY 7 • 10 a.m. — Kids carnival rides • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Cadillac Farmers Market and food trucks • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 3:30 to 6 p.m. — Cambio performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 6:15 p.m. — Registration for 5K race • 7 to 10 p.m. — JustUs performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 7:30 p.m. — 5K race • Dusk — Fire on the Water Military Tribute at the Cadillac City Docks SATURDAY, JULY 8 • 9 a.m. — Classic car show check-in • 10 a.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition set up • 10 a.m to 6 p.m. — Vendors in the park • 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. — Classic car show • 11 a.m. — Corn hole tournament • 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. — HoneyBadger performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. — Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 3 p.m. — Serving begins for chicken as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 3:30 to 6:30 p.m .— North 44 performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 6 p.m. — Serving begins for ribs as part of Pork in the Park BBQ Competition • 7:30 to 10 p.m. — Claim Jumpers performs in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion • 9 p.m. to midnight — Freedom Fest After-Glow Silent Disco Party at The Greenhouse in Primos BBQ/Willow Market and Meats. • Dusk — Fireworks over Lake Cadillac
CADILLAC — The Fourth of July may have come and gone, but Cadillac is just starting its celebration.
Tuesday, the Cadillac Freedom Festival returned after a three-year hiatus with a parade through downtown. The parade was the kickoff to the five-day celebration of America and the community.
Cadillac Freedom Festival Committee President John Dykstra said with the first day complete, the remaining days of the festival will continue to build on the last with the final day on Saturday packed full of events.
On Wednesday, Dykstra said families will be the focus and a majority of the events will be free to participate in.
“The target is youth, but it is for everyone. We wanted to be able to include everyone,” he said. “That is why we wanted to make sure Wednesday was a free day for all the families.”
He said the only things people will need to pay for on Wednesday are extra things they may want. Other than that, participating in or enjoying the scheduled events will cost nothing.
The day will start with kids’ activities at the market from 1 to 4 p.m. Dykstra said there will be 12 stations set up for kids to go through that will be either an activity, game or puzzle they need to work through. If they complete all of the tasks and get each punch on a card they are given, they will be given a prize.
Dykstra said the prize will be a wristband for the kitty carnival or a gift card to a local business. The idea is to try and bring people back to the festival for another day or to help support downtown businesses.
From 4:30 to 7 p.m., the Northern Lights Irish Dancers will be performing in the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion. While the dancers will have various dances they will be performing, Dykstra said they also plan to have some interactive portions of their show where the audience will be asked to participate in. He said it should be a fun experience.
During the Northern Lights performance, there also will be a Splash Pad, Pizza and Dance Party at the Plaza. Dykstra said G and D Party Store will be providing the pizza and DJ Shawny D will play music.
“Kids can be kids and the adults can be too,” Dykstra said.
Again, all of the activities and food are free, he said.
The day’s events end with a screening of the family movie, Lightyear,” which is being sponsored by the Cadillac Fire Department. Dykstra said people can show up, bring blankets and a lawn chair and enjoy the movie. He said there will be popcorn and glow sticks that are for sale to help pay for the movie and also to donate money to the Muscular Dystrophy Association, but there is no cost to watch the movie.
Thursday will be the day where the crafters, vendors and food trucks are set up as well as an early evening pet parade. There is a $10 entry fee for the parade or if they choose, they can donate pet food which will be donated to a local shelter.
“We want anyone with a pet to walk or if little kids want to walk and don’t have a pet that’s fine too,” he said. “It’s a shorter parade route and we hope pets and people both dress patriotically. We don’t know what to expect because this is the first year for the parade.”
The festivities end Thursday with the UpBeat Cadillac Music Series and the Cadillac After Hours Market.
On Friday, things start to pick up as there will be kids’ carnival rides, the farmers market and food trucks and vendors in the park.
There will be two live performances by Cambio and JustUs at the Rotary Performing Arts Pavilion and a 5K race. Friday ends with the Fire on the Water Military Tribute.
Saturday will be the festival’s final but also the biggest day, Dykstra said.
“We will be adding to everything that is there. Pork in the Park Barbecue Competition, corn hole tournament, three bands and fireworks over Lake Cadillac,” he said.
Other highlights will include the Classic Car Show on Mitchell Street.
With the festival finally here, Dykstra said he is just excited to get people downtown and enjoying themselves.
“We just want people to show up. The work has been done and now it is up to the people to show up and have a good time,” he said.
