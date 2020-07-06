EVART — The crowd was smaller and so was the event, but residents in Evart lined Main Street to watch a Fourth of July march Saturday.
Though the Evart Chamber of Commerce canceled its annual Fourth of July parade and party in the park, Connie Douglas decided to put something together to celebrate July 4. She called the event a freedom march, rather than a parade.
The original parade and party in the park were canceled by the chamber back in May after the city council decided to cancel this year’s fireworks display.
