Freeze over of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell behind schedule this year

CADILLAC — Uncooperative weather could be to blame for delaying the annual freeze-over of lakes Cadillac and Mitchell.
The Cadillac News determined Lake Cadillac was frozen over on Dec. 13 and Lake Mitchell on Dec. 11 — about a week later than a typical year.
Each year since 1934, the Cadillac News has kept track of what day Lake Cadillac is more than 50% free of ice in the spring. The Cadillac News also has kept track of when the lake is 50% covered with ice in the winter, but those records only date back to the early 1980s.
The Cadillac News determines the lakes are frozen if more than half the lake is covered with ice. The lakes usually freeze by the first week of December and thaw by mid-April. The earliest recorded freeze-over of both lakes was Nov. 14 in 1995. The record for latest freeze over was recorded on Jan. 3, 2016.
Last year, after the Cadillac News deemed the lakes frozen over on Dec. 7, unseasonably warm temperatures and gusty winds completely melted the ice, although a cold snap a week later brought it back for keeps.
Outdoor enthusiast Dave Foley has been keeping track of the freeze/thaw cycle on Lake Mitchell for decades, and Monday reported that the “lack of good weather has slowed ice making.” He added that while “shore ice may seem safe, some very thin ice is out farther where anglers want to go.”
There is no official declaration given, by any organization public or private, that ice is considered to be safe. The decision to walk out on the ice is the responsibility only of whoever decides to take the risk.
The Michigan Department of Natural Resources also does not recommend the standard “inch-thickness” guide used by many anglers and snowmobilers to determine ice safety because ice seldom forms at a uniform rate.
