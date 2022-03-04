CADILLAC — Despite disruptions affected global supplies of many necessary components and materials, Groupe Beneteau reported excellent revenues in 2021, and 2022 is expected to be just as good, if not better.
Last week, French leadership visited the Groupe Beneteau boat manufacturing plant in Cadillac for the first time in two years. They also attended an employee meeting held at the Wexford Civic Arena, during which they outlined the 2021 revenue report and announced a new profit sharing program being implemented by the company.
Revenue overviews from last year paint a rosy picture: according to a report provided by the company, in a market context buoyed by strong demand across its two business lines (boats and housing), Groupe Beneteau closed out fiscal year 2021 with revenues of $1.3 billion, which is up 11.9% based on reported data thanks to strong sales growth in the fourth quarter.
“Supported by the group’s good operational management, especially by its logistics teams, limiting the impact of the disruption affecting supply chains and international transport, fourth-quarter revenues nearly doubled compared with the same period in 2020 to reach ($336 million),” the report states.
During the fourth quarter of 2021, the boat division recorded very strong revenue growth of 79.6%, up to $289 million.
All of the motorboat brands contributed to this growth, with an increase of almost 17.5% compared with the fiscal year 2020 figure. More specifically, in the dayboating segment (motorboats under 40 feet), the “work carried out on product positioning and distribution for the American brands (Four Winns, Wellcraft, Glastron and Scarab) is delivering a range of benefits, enabling them to achieve sales growth of 52.3% at constant exchange rates.”
The report concludes that the immediate future is looking bright for the company:
“Boosted by the 17 new models unveiled in autumn 2021 by the boat division’s various brands, combined with a return to a very buoyant environment for the housing division, the global order book at end-January 2022 is up by more than 40% compared with the end of January 2021.
“Despite the significant disruption continuing to affect the supply chain, the group is confirming its forecast for double-digit growth in 2022.”
To keep up with steady demand for their products, Kelly Cater, Groupe Beneteau’s North America director of human resources, said they’re looking to hire at least 30 more employees for their Cadillac plant. Cater said they’re also looking to add a second shift.
For details on the career opportunities offered at Groupe Beneteau, go to https://www.beneteau-group.com/en/discover-our-careers/.
