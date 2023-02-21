TUSTIN — Despite a recent smattering of snow, soil conditions are pretty dry right now in Northern Michigan.
Osceola County beef cattle farmer Jerry Lindquist said it’s been a historically “atypical” winter so far, with multiple warmups even in the coldest parts of the season, although he added that this type of temperature variability has been more common in the last 10-15 years.
Lindquist, who is secretary of the Michigan Forage Council, said frequent warmups have reduced the amount of snow accumulation on the ground, which could have a number of consequences, both in the near term and as planting season approaches.
Winter drought conditions in 1988, for example, lasted from February through June, Lindquist said, severely affecting the planting routines of farmers in the spring.
Although it’s too early in the season to know if dry conditions eventually will impact planting, Lindquist said it’s a potential complication that is on many farmers’ radars.
“If we don’t get much moisture through March, it could be a problem,” Lindquist said. “It’s kind of a wait-and-see right now.”
Lack of snow accumulation impacts farmers in other ways, as well.
Lindquist said some crops, particularly alfalfa, wheat and rye, survive winter better when there is some snow cover over fields.
Although the crops are dormant this time of year, Lindquist said snow acts as an insulation from extreme cold. Lindquist said snow also is permeable, allowing crops to more efficiently release gases from the soil.
When there is no snow cover, however, Lindquist said ice can form over the soil. Ice is the worst thing for perennial crops, Lindquist said, because it traps gases and also leads to crops being damaged by the cold, as it provides no insulation.
Ice formation is most likely in low-lying areas where water is able to pool.
Jodi DeHate, Missaukee Conservation District Michigan Agriculture Environmental Assurance Program Technician for Missaukee, Wexford, Kalkaska and Crawford counties, said there already have been reports of ice formation in area fields.
“Farmers pretty much know if there’s going to be some dead spots or spots where crops won’t grow as well (because of ice formation),” DeHate said.
DeHate added that the constant fluctuation in temperatures also causes respiratory issues in cows, sometimes leading to pneumonia. For this reason, DeHate said farmers try to keep barns as ventilated as possible in the wintertime.
Lack of snow cover also affects livestock when conditions become muddy in the winter.
Lindquist said muddy conditions can quickly form when snow melts and water settles on top of the soil. Since the soil still is frozen, the water can’t be absorbed fast enough, and it turns to mud.
For livestock raised outdoors, such as beef cattle and sheep, muddy fields can cause big problems when it’s really cold out.
Lindquist said livestock have natural thermal protection that keeps them warm, even if they’re covered in snow. When their hides become caked with mud, however, they lose that protection.
Cold animals allocate more of their internal resources to staying warm, and less to growing. This means smaller animals when it comes time to sell them, and less revenue for farms.
This is especially problematic in February — usually one of the coldest months of the year, and a time many farmers aren’t expecting to have to deal with muddy fields.
“They don’t have systems set up to deal with that,” Lindquist said.
For farms that calve in January (which is about 20% of them, Lindquist estimated), mud can have disastrous impacts, since they count on relatively dry conditions in January and February to give the calves the best chance of surviving.
Although the winter has been odd so far, Lindquist said farmers likely won’t know the full extent of damage to crops or livestock until a few months from now, at the earliest.
