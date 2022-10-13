CADILLAC — Fifteen-year-old Miles King said that he hasn’t really given a thought to pursuing a career in the manufacturing industry, although he had to admit after touring a few facilities that it is an intriguing field.
“I liked looking at the robotics,” said King following a tour of the BorgWarner plant in Cadillac. “It is interesting. It definitely sparked (some interest in manufacturing).”
On Wednesday, freshmen students from Cadillac, Pine River, Manton and Marion toured several facilities in the area as part of the Wexford-Missaukee Career Technical Center’s “Manufacturing Day.”
Manufacturers that hosted students Wednesday were AAR, Cadillac Casting, Cadillac Fabrication, LeRoy Tool, Biewer Sawmill, Pollington Tool, BorgWarner, Avon Protection, Blue Water Technology, MR Chain, Cargill and Dairy Doo. Students from McBain schools are scheduled to tour Ebels today, and students from Lake City and Mesick will be touring facilities at a later date.
It is estimated that 546 students would be participating in the event, which CTC Grants and Special Projects Coordinator Jennifer Gaffke said is designed to offer a glimpse of careers within the manufacturing sector.
“With a shortage of skilled labor, the manufacturers are interested in opening their doors and meeting with students, who are their future workforce,” Gaffke said.
BorgWarner Second Shift Production Coordinator Brad Witt led one of the tours on Wednesday, showing the students the various areas of the plant and explaining the production processes. Witt also showed students the area that will eventually house the machines and equipment to produce electric vehicle components.
After the tour, representatives from BorgWarner spoke to the students and provided a few more details about what it’s like working at the plant, including the pay, which for floor employees with only a high school diploma can be as high as $50,000 to $60,000.
Cadillac High School ninth-grade teacher Nick Sitts said that manufacturing is a very important job market and one that may get overlooked by many young people who are told from an early age that college is their only option for finding a career.
While many of the students seemed bored and restless during the tour (they’re ninth-graders, after all), Sitts said he’s noticed that ones who know that college won’t be in their futures tend to pay more attention on these types of field trips.
“They recognize this could be a good alternative for them,” Sitts said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.