CADILLAC — People are flocking to the city park this weekend for the Cadillac Festival of the Arts.
Artists sell and display their work, crafters and vendors line the rotary pavilion, and food trucks and businesses fill Lake Street for the festival’s 55th year.
“We have a full park, and everything is going really well, and a beautiful weekend,” Kristie Willis said.
Willis is Phyllis Olsen’s granddaughter, whom the art fair is named after.
“This is my legacy, this is family, this is what we’ve always done and what we will always continue to do before we can no longer come down,” Willis said.
Artists travel from across the state and the country to display their work in the Phyllis E. Olsen Art Fair, sponsored by Up North Arts Inc.
“I can please a lot of people, there’s a lot to choose from in my art,” watercolor artist Barbara Markell said. “That’s my favorite part is just meeting people and getting all the smiles.”
Markell is from Midland, Michigan, and this is her first year attending the festival. She says she will definitely be coming back.
“Back when I was 20 years old, I wanted to do it so I tried and I had an instructor tell me that I couldn’t paint, and so 35 years later I decided to try it myself and I taught myself and here I am,” Markell said.
She creates bookmarks, cards and prints all packaged herself.
Keeping with handmade pieces, across the street from the art fair there are vendors selling goods like cups, soaps and braided hair pieces.
“I was a big crafter all my life and I just made so much, and I was like, ‘what are you going to do with it?’ Start selling it,” vendor Rebecca Marcotte said.
Marcotte makes scrunchies, baby quilts, earrings and keychains, just to name a few. She will be art the festival all weekend with her crafts.
“I like being out here with the people, meeting different people, and they like the same things you do,” Marcotte said.
The festival will also feature live music and Lake St. has a variety of food available as a “Taste of Cadillac.”
“It is quite a unique event, and we’re happy to be back and be invited again,” owner of Betty’s Little Brat Karl Strunk said.
This is Strunk’s second year at the festival.
“We meet different people not only just our own town coming, but the vendors are from all over the country, and it’s kind of neat to hear their stories,” Strunk said.
Betty’s Little Brat has been on the road for almost a year and a half.
Strunk said his favorite part is traveling, experiencing new things and seeing different places.
Another artist who is new to the area, but not new to painting, set up at the art fair for her first time.
“I’ve been painting since I was five,” Julie Tibus said.
Tibus uses a newer medium of alcohol ink to create her paintings.
“I like mountains, and trees, and birds, and stuff like that,” Tibus said.
Originally from Ann Arbor, she has been traveling for three years, but is setting roots in Northern Michigan.
“I kind of wanted to see what was going on with the arts scene up here,” Tibus said.
She is also a teacher at Up North Arts.
Similar to other vendors, she said her favorite part is talking with other people and artists about what mediums they are using and getting inspired.
The festival has another full day of events on Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.