Friend starts Go Fund Me campaign after LeRoy house fire

LEROY — Deb Demmer is an essential employee.
She works at the Curry House Assisted Living and Memory Care in Cadillac in the dietary department cooking meals for the senior living facility's residents. She is dedicated to her job and takes it very seriously. So when she got a call last week about her home on fire, Demmer made sure the meals for the residents were cooked before she left to go home, according to her friend and co-worker Rae Berwald.
When she returned home, Berwald said Demmer learned everything was gone. It was with that in mind, that caused Berwald to set up a GoFundMe for Demmer.
"We (Curry House employees) all wanted to help her out. A house fire is a pretty devastating loss. You basically have nothing but the clothes on your back," Berwald said.
Since the fire last week, Berwald said Demmer has not returned back to work, but she plans to talk to her on Tuesday to find out her needs and to give her access to the GoFundMe account. As of Monday evening just over $1,700 has been raised and about $400 has been collected from employees at the Curry House.
In addition to Demmer, Berwald said her two daughters, her mom and dad, five dogs, three cats, and a bird all lived at the home. Everyone including the pets made it out alive.
To view the GoFundMe for Demmer, go to https://gf.me/v/c/rsf/healthcare-worker-loses-everything-in-housefire.
LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department Capt. Dale Hall said on May 7 his department was dispatched at 4:43 p.m. to a fire at 16989 17 Mile Road. Once on the scene, they found the residents had vacated the home. Hall said the residents were hanging out in the house when they smelled smoke.
He said they didn't think much of it until the smell got stronger and they heard crackling in the walls. They then left the home and called 911. Prior to leaving, Hall said they shut doors, which helped to slow the fire's spread.
No injuries were reported as a result of the fire. The home was a complete loss and the fire remains under investigation. In addition to the LeRoy-Rose Lake Fire Department, Hall said departments from Tustin, Lincoln Township, Luther, and Reed City assisted.
