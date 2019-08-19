LAKE CITY — The Friends for Students of Lake City Schools group is in the midst of its sixth annual School Supply Drive this month.
The annual drive is employed to provide students in need with a variety of items as they return to school, everything from school supplies to clothes to personal hygiene.
Kristine Keller, the founder of the group, said there is a focus this year of helping those students who are homeless within the school district. Last school year, there were 79 homeless students.
Personal hygiene items are particularly in need as a result. Some hygiene items requested are: towels, wash clothes, shower gels, soaps, shampoos/conditioners, razors, deodorant, tooth brushes and toothpaste. These can be normal sizes, travel sizes or those items you’d receive if staying in a hotel.
In addition, regular school supplies for students are also needed and appreciated. Items such as two-pocket folders, three-ring binders, crayons, dry eraser board markers, and spiral notebooks.
Clothing including all sizes of socks and underwear are always in demand as well. Keller asks that no used clothing be donated. She appreciates people wanting to help but taking in used clothing creates a logistical problem.
All donations can be taken to the Ardis-Missaukee District Library. The school drives continues through this month and into September.
Tax-deductible financial donations are also welcome and appreciated, said Keller. The donations can be made at the Wexford Community Credit Union branches in Lake City and Cadillac. Just let the tellers know and they will place the donation into the Friends of Students account.
