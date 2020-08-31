Friends for LC Students supply drive is on

LAKE CITY — The Friends for Students of Lake City Schools group is in the midst of its seventh annual School Supply Drive this month.
The annual drive seeks donations to help students in need with a variety of items as they return to school, everything from school supplies to clothes to personal hygiene. The need is there every year but because of the impact of the pandemic the need is that much greater this year.
Kristine Keller, the founder of the group, said there is a focus again this year on helping those students who are homeless within the school district. Sadly, there are scores of homeless students each year.
Personal hygiene items are particularly in need for those students. Some hygiene items usually requested are: towels, wash cloths, shower gels, soaps, shampoos and conditioners, razors, deodorant, tooth brushes and toothpaste. These can be normal sizes, travel sizes or those items you’d receive if staying in a hotel.
In addition, regular school supplies for all students, younger and older, are also needed and appreciated. Crayons for elementary students are especially needed this year, Keller noted. Items such as two-pocket folders, three-ring binders, dry eraser board markers, and spiral notebooks are always in demand, too.
Clothing including all sizes of socks and underwear are always needed as well. Keller asks that no used clothing be donated. She appreciates people wanting to help but taking in used clothing creates a logistical problem.
All donations may be taken to the Ardis-Missaukee District Library. There are totes inside for the purpose of receiving the items. The school drive continues through this month and into September.
Tax-deductible financial donations are also welcome and greatly appreciated, said Keller. The donations can be made at the Wexford Community Credit Union branches in Lake City and Cadillac. Just let the tellers know and they will place the donation into the Friends of Students account. Checks to “Friends of Students‘ can also be mailed to P.O. Box 421, Lake City, MI 49651, or may be dropped off at the library as well.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.