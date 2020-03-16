LAKE CITY — Kristine Keller started “Friends for Students of Lake City Schools‘ to help students who are lacking essentials and needing a little extra help.
Keller started the program eight years ago after meeting a young girl who didn’t have any socks on, and Keller knew she had to do something. “There was a girl out in the hallway; she was a kindergartner. She had no socks on,‘ Keller said. “I asked her where her socks were, and she said that she didn’t have enough socks for the week.‘ Since this encounter Keller has grown the program to help with everything from school supplies, to coats and boots in the winter, to hygiene items.
All of the assistance is offered anonymously to students. “Usually the school will let me know what is needed,‘ Keller said. “They will call me, and I will put it on my Facebook page.‘ From her Facebook page “Friends for Students of LC Schools‘ Keller is able to get help from generous community members.
Helping students afford lunches is another important aspect of Keller’s program. “Last year the group paid off all lunch accounts with past due balances,‘ Keller said. She said that students cannot get ordinary lunches once they have delinquent accounts. Once this happens, students get a bagged lunch that make them a target for bullies.
Right now, funds for Keller’s program come from donations and from a foundation set up by P.K. and Tom Harrison called “Alex’s Friends.‘ Cadillac student, Alex Harrison, died by suicide as a result of bullying, and the foundation was set up to support a bully-free environment for students shamed for delinquent lunch accounts.
Keller is also applying for government grants to subsidize her program as she expands into other school districts, including Cadillac. But for now, “Friends for Students of Lake City‘ relies on generosity and volunteerism. “I’m hoping next school year, I’m going to have some more volunteers,‘ Keller said. She needs help keeping track of inventory and delivering items to the school. “I have such a low immune system, I have to be very cautious going into the school,‘ she said.
Anyone interested in making donations can do so by making checks payable to “Friends for Students of LC School‘ and mailing it to P.O. Box 421 in Lake City. Keller said that donations can also be made by dropping off checks at Ardis Missaukee District Library or by going to the Wexford Community Credit Union. “Just tell the teller that they want to make a deposit in the ‘Friends account,’‘ she said.
Helping out students in need gets Keller emotional. “I get goosebumps a lot,‘ she said. “Just to know that a child might smile because they got something, and they know that they got a friend always to help them.‘ Keller wants her program to help children get their minds off the things they need and on the things that really matter. “It’s not the child’s fault to worry about the electric bill and food,‘ she said. “They have enough worries in today’s world.‘
