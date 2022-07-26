LAKE CITY — Finding affordable housing is an issue many people have run into when looking for a place to settle down at.
Friends Ministry in Lake City is trying to address that issue.
“We’ve done other housing projects in the past, but we’re looking to do a bigger scale project,” Friends Ministry Director Jeremy Snyder said. “We brought this property a few months ago, and we’re just working towards the development of it to create plots that then can be built on to add moderate-income housing to our area.”
For $36,600, Snyder said the ministry purchased 9.25 acres near the corner of M-66 and W. Jennings Road, which is just outside of downtown Lake City. With this land, Friends Ministry Board President Larry Stahl said they are looking to develop 22 lots for working families.
In addition to providing affordable housing, Stahl said they also want to help first-time homeowners with budgeting and other financial areas.
“Our goal is to provide training for first-time homeowners,” Stahl said. “Help them work towards budgeting and their credit scores, so they become eligible for mortgages.”
After purchasing the land, Stahl said they have been working to remove trees and clean up the brush and other debris.
“As we progress, we hope to do some beautification there with the replanting of trees,” he said.
As they continue cleaning up the land, Stahl said they are looking at infrastructure, which includes roads, sewer, gas and electrical. With an estimated $240,000 cost, Snyder said they received $67,000 in federal funding through the county.
“It’s kind of a validation that they are on board with our goals to serve our community,” Snyder said.
Having already put some of their funds into the project, Stahl said they still need about $160,000 to pay for the infrastructure.
“We are pursuing other means of funding through grants and the federal land bank and those types of opportunities,” Stahl said.
Since they are in the early stages of the project, Stahl said they still need to have the area surveyed and plotted out to determine lot sizes and where to put utility connections. Depending on funding, Snyder said they would like to have the infrastructure work done by next spring or summer.
As they work through those early stages, Snyder said they want to have good-sized lots, featuring a three-bedroom home with a yard. To provide some variety, Stahl said some of the homes may have basements and vary in height (one or two stories). He said other buildings like garages will be up to the homeowner.
“We definitely don’t want it to look like a bunch of cookie cutters stamped together,” Snyder added. “And hopefully with people actually buying lots, they’ll look to add some differences to the overall look of the neighborhood, but with some balance as well.”
With work still to be done, Stahl said all 22 lots will be available for people to purchase and build their own homes on. While a majority of the lots still need utilities installed before any building can begin, Stahl said three of the 22 are available for someone to begin building immediately along Jennings Road.
Those interested in purchasing a lot can contact Friends Ministry at (231) 839-8816.
While they continue working with Lake City Mayor Craig Ardis, Lake Township, and others, Stahl said they’re looking for others who can help with deed restrictions, project planning and other aspects of the project.
“This is a huge project,” Stahl said. “And we are looking for a couple of gifted people to help in the planning, to help in the development and the progress of this project.”
“So, if anyone would like to offer their expertise, they can contact the office here.”
Snyder also said if someone sees a project need and might be able to help address it, they are welcomed too.
“If you have a desire to help, and you can tell us the way that you can help, then we can try to find an avenue for that to happen,” Snyder said.
As they move forward with the project, both Snyder and Stahl said the goal is to build a strong community and help address a big need in the area.
With the original board having discussed housing issues and helped people with making home repairs, Stahl said he believes this new project will accomplish those original goals.
“To me, this is something that is going to benefit the community and that is what Friends is about,” Stahl said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.